Musical Theatre of Anthem to Launch New Weekly Classes for Youth Performers

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Musical Theatre of Anthem has announced its new weekly class schedule, featuring an expanded lineup of dynamic performing arts classes, including both popular returning favorites and exciting new opportunities for students of all ages.

Improv Games:

Ages: 9 – 16

Students will learn the skills of improvisation through this interactive class! Join us for some hilarity and fun as Jessy Kishbaugh guides you through improv games and scenes! You won't want to miss out!

Session Dates:

August 4, 2026 - May 11, 2027

Tuesdays 5:15 P.M. - 6:15 P.M. Walk-ins Welcome! $375 for the complete series of 28 weeks or Drop-in fee $18/class (paid online).

Acting Class:

Ages: 7 – 14

Do you have a passion for the stage? Would you like to become a more confident actor? If so, register for our Acting Master Classes with the very talented Laura O'Meara! All Levels Welcome!

Session Dates:

August 4, 2026 - May 11, 2027

Tuesdays 6:15 P.M. - 7:15 P.M. Walk-ins Welcome! $375 for the complete series of 28 weeks or Drop-in fee $18/class (paid online).

Vocal Technique Class:

Ages: 14 – 18

Vocal Technique will be taught by the fabulous, Alexis Rosenbaum! This class will consist of group Musical Theatre singing with complicated harmony, more in-depth dynamics, diaphragmatic breath control, and more! Material includes shows from various different theatrical time periods such as standard musical theatre, golden age musical theatre, contemporary musical theatre, Sondheim, and more! Participants will learn and be coached on audition cuts that they can use for their MTA Auditions!

Session Dates:

August 4, 2026 - May 11, 2027

Tuesday 6:15 P.M. - 7:15 P.M. Cost: $375 for the complete series of 28 weeks or Drop-in fee $18/class (paid online).

Vocal Technique Class:

Ages: 7 – 14

Vocal Technique will be taught by the incredibly talented Melissa Davis! This class will consist of group Musical Theatre singing with harmony, dynamics, diaphragmatic breathing, and more! Material includes shows from various different theatrical time periods such as standard musical theatre, golden age musical theatre, contemporary musical theatre, Disney, and more! Participants will learn and be coached on audition cuts that they can use for their MTA Auditions!

Session Dates:

August 4, 2026 - May 11, 2027

Tuesday 7:15 P.M. - 8:15 P.M. Cost: $375 for the complete series of 28 weeks or Drop-in fee $18/class (paid online).

Technical Theatre Class:

Ages: 13 – 18

Interested in learning more about the technical elements that make up an MTA show? Participants will learn various different aspects of lighting and sound design such as special effect lighting, projections, EQing, and much more.

Session Dates:

August 4, 2026 - May 11, 2027

Tuesday 7:15 P.M. - 8:15 P.M. Cost: $375 for the complete series of 28 weeks or Drop-in fee $18/class (paid online).

Dance Audition Prep Class:

Ages: 12 – 18

Taught by the fabulous instructors, Sherry Henderson and Samantha Lewan, this class will help you get ready for future MTA shows and improve your overall dance technique! It focuses on the styles of Jazz, Ballet, and Tap, and instructors will divide the group by experience levels!

Session Dates:

August 4, 2026 - May 11, 2027

Tuesday 8:15 P.M. - 9:15 P.M. Cost: $375 for the complete series of 28 weeks or Drop-in fee $18/class (paid online).

Mini Musical:

Ages: 4-7

Join in for a Fall Mini Musical, Celebration! Our Minis will meet throughout the semester for 60 minutes each week (12 sessions plus the performance). Performers ages 4-7 will work on songs, dances, and scenes to perform a themed Mini Musical that will perform in May!

Minis will celebrate the way we know best, through song and dance!

PERFORMANCE December 15, 2026 @ 4:30pm (call time is 4:00pm)

Session Dates:

Class Dates: 08/04/2026, 08/11/2026, 08/18/2026, 08/25/2026, 09/01/2026, 09/08/2026, 09/22/2026, 10/06/2026, 10/20/2026, 10/27/2026, 11/03/2026, 11/10/2026, 11/17/2026, 12/08/2026

Time: 4:00 P.M. – 5:00 P.M. Cost: The tuition is $295 with a 10% sibling discount. Discount will be automatically be given at the checkout page for siblings.

WHERE: MTA's theatre performance space at 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086

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