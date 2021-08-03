Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HELLO, DOLLY! to Open at Zao Theatre This October

Aug. 3, 2021  

Jerry Herman's energetic Hello, Dolly! is a musical filled with charisma and with heart. Matchmaker Dolly Levi is a widow, a matchmaker, and also a professional meddler --but everything changes when she decides that the next match she needs to make is to find someone for herself.

Set in New York City at the turn of the century, Hello Dolly! is boisterous and charming from start to finish. Hello, Dolly! features such memorable songs as "Before the Parade Passes By," "It Only Takes a Moment," "Put on Your Sunday Clothes," and - of course - the title number, "Hello, Dolly!"

OPENING OCTOBER 29, 2021


