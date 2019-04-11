Greasepaint Presents Disney's NEWSIES, May 3-12, 2019

Apr. 11, 2019  

Based on the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899, NEWSIES is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a homeless newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." After publishing giant Joseph Pulitzer raises newspaper prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right!

Starring: Casey Likes as Jack Kelly, Owen Stewart as Crutchie, Ethan Drew as Davey, Reno Lock as Les, Nainoa Aguano as Race, Katherine Plumber as Riley Van Cleave, Micah Lawrence as Finch

Director: Dale Nakagawa, Choreographer: DeAnn Mauro, Musical Director: J'ana DeLaTorre. Music: Alan Menken, Lyrics: Jack Feldman, Book: Harvey Fierstein

Rundates: May 3-12, 2019. Ticket Prices: $17. Box Office: 480-949-7529 Greasepaint.org. Venue: The Historic Stagebrush Theatre, 7020 East 2nd St., Scottsdale, AZ 85251.



Related Articles View More Phoenix Metro Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Arizona Regional Theatre And JALT Media Announce Their Co-residency
  • ATC Production Of AMERICAN MARIACHI Sets Ticket-Sales Record
  • Photo Flash: Dawnn Lewis Stars in SMTC's THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE
  • Local Stars Come Together For DESERT SHOWSTOPPERS: Icons Concert
  • BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Opens In Two Weeks At Gyder Theater
  • Photo Flash: Harlem Shakespeare Festival's All-Female OTHELLO At Southwest Shakespeare Co.

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup