Greasepaint Presents Disney's NEWSIES, May 3-12, 2019

Based on the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899, NEWSIES is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a homeless newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." After publishing giant Joseph Pulitzer raises newspaper prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right!

Starring: Casey Likes as Jack Kelly, Owen Stewart as Crutchie, Ethan Drew as Davey, Reno Lock as Les, Nainoa Aguano as Race, Katherine Plumber as Riley Van Cleave, Micah Lawrence as Finch

Director: Dale Nakagawa, Choreographer: DeAnn Mauro, Musical Director: J'ana DeLaTorre. Music: Alan Menken, Lyrics: Jack Feldman, Book: Harvey Fierstein

Rundates: May 3-12, 2019. Ticket Prices: $17. Box Office: 480-949-7529 Greasepaint.org. Venue: The Historic Stagebrush Theatre, 7020 East 2nd St., Scottsdale, AZ 85251.





