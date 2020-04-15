Fountain Hills Theater Hosts a Broadway Quarantine Cabaret

The Fountain Hills Theater complex, located in Arizona's Phoenix valley area, officially stopped live performances four weeks ago due to CDC and state and local guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Their production of the farce Footlight Frenzy was halted mid-run and an additional four more shows (which were in the rehearsal/planning stages) were also cancelled. This became the official end of their 2019-20 season, a full two months earlier than was planned. The safety of patrons, actors, volunteers, and staff remains their top priority during this time.

But the SHOW MUST GO ON! Quickly working together, Artistic Director Peter J. Hill and Executive Director Michael Wallot created the idea for some virtual entertainment to keep their audiences engaged and giving their actors a creative outlet- all while practicing social distancing! Thus the new Fountain Hills Theater virtual weekend variety show Broadway Quarantine Cabaret was born. With a completely new show every Friday and Saturday performances began March 27th and are scheduled thru May 30, 2020. During each broadcast FHT asks viewers to help support the small non-profit theater by going to their website at www.fhtaz.org and clicking DONATE. All donations are tax-deductible.

With six episodes under their belt, Broadway Quarantine Cabaret shows have included many local valley favorite performers who have previously appeared at Fountain Hills Theater, Phoenix Theater, Arizona Broadway Theater, Hale Center Theater, TheaterWorks, Mesa Encore Theater and many others. Also included have been numerous youth performers from our Fountain Hills Youth Theater productions, and various staff members sharing their insights. Making good use of Executive Director Wallot's connections (a former Broadway performer himself), the show's featured guests have included EmmyAward winning star of NBC's Day of our Lives Eric Martsolf, and Broadway performers Kelli Rabke and Gina Victor Trano, (stars of Broadway's JOSEPH revival), and Eric Michael Gillett (former star of KISS ME KATE).

Upcoming Scheduled Guests for April Include

April 17th - An FHT musical cast reunion - MICKEY'S JUKEBOX! (LIVE @ 7:30 pm PST)

April 18th - Special All-Broadway Afternoon Matinee with Tony award-winner (and 6-time Tony nominee) Kelli O'Hara, star of the recent revival of The King & I! Also featuring Greg Mills from Phantom of the Opera and Doreen Montalvo from the new Broadway musical Mrs. Doubtfire (and the new musical film version of IN THE HEIGHTS) (LIVE @ 3 pm PST/6 pm EST)

April 24th - Roundtable - The History and Evolution of Fountain Hills Theater (LIVE @ 7:30 pm PST)

April 25th - An FHT musical cast reunion - MAMMA MIA! (LIVE @ 7:30pm PST)

Broadway Quarantine Cabaret can be viewed LIVE on our new YouTube channel at www.bit.ly/fhtYOUTUBE or follow us on Facebook and see it on Facebook LIVE at www.facebook.com/fountainhillstheater. Once shows have aired, you can watch then 24 hours a day on both YouTube and Facebook.

Fountain Hills Theater presents 3 regularly scheduled seasons of productions in their two theaters. The Theater's year-round offering includes Mainstage, Mainstage Too!, and Youth productions. Additionally, special events, community outreach, and educational arts programming for our youth is also offered. Both stages often run productions concurrently. Special events are offered throughout the season on both stages as well as in community centers. The Theater has been in operation as a professionallydirected community theater for over 30 years and is 100% funded by ticket sales and donations. Fountain Hills Theater is located at 11445 N Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268. The website is www.fhtaz.org.





