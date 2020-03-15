East Valley Children's Theatre Suspends All Classes and Troupes

East Valley Children's Theatre has suspended all classes and troupes due to Covid-19:

Nothing is certain in the world except change. As the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to make headlines and cause concern throughout our communities, public health officials in Maricopa County and Arizona are closely monitoring the situation and are keeping all public agencies and facilities updated. East Valley Children's Theatre has been watching this closely and with the recent changes in regards to our growing health situation and the closure of Mesa Schools, and new information from the state health officials, East Valley Children's Theatre is going to have to suspend all classes and troupes for the next two weeks. This postponement came with a lot of thought and concern for our community. We will look at the public health situation at the end of the month and decide on our future course of action at that time.



East Valley Children's Theatre is taking steps to help mitigate the spread of the virus by following the precautions issued by city, county, state, and federal officials. We will continue to stay in touch with the county and state health agencies to ensure that we share timely, accurate information with the community. We will keep you updated with any developments that impact what we do at EVCT. Thank you for your patience as we wrestle with making decisions that affect our community during this unprecedented time.



Karen Rolston, Artistic Director

East Valley Children's Theatre





