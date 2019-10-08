East LA Cat Invites Mice To Dinner In CHATO'S KITCHEN

Childsplay brings the hilarious comedy CHATO'S KITCHEN to The Herberger Theater Center, Nov 1-Nov 24 to delight families. When a family of ratoncitos, or little mice, moves in next door, Chato invites them over for dinner. What they don't know is that they are on the menu! But things don't go quite as planned for Chato. The mice bring a surprise guest of their own who may be more than this cool cat can swallow.

This side-splitting comedy is based on the colorful children's book by Mexican-American author Gary Soto, capturing the flavor of life in the barrio. CHATO'S KITCHEN brings Soto's characters, recipes and humor to life as Chato the "low-riding cat of East Los," Novio Boy, with the "loveliest growl in the barrio, the mice family led by "Mami Mouse and Papi Mouse" and "Chorizo," the wiener dog cook up an adventure.

CHATO'S KITCHEN will be performed each weekend, November 1 - November 24, Saturdays at 1 pm and 4 pm and Sundays at 1 pm at the Herberger Theater Center's Stage West, 222 E. Monroe. CHATO'S KITCHEN is performed in English and "Spanglish" and is appropriate for ages 5 and up.

The Storybook Preview for CHATO'S KITCHEN is November 2 at 1 pm. Tickets are $12 (general admission) and each family will receive a free copy of a book related to the Childsplay's 2019-20 Season. The Storybook Preview is sponsored by the Steele Foundation.

Tickets for CHATO'S KITCHEN range from $12 - $35 and are available at childsplayaz.org. Backstage tours for families to view sets, costumes and technical aspects of the production are available on November 9 and November 23 following the 4 pm performances. (Additional purchase required.)

Directed by Mark Valdez who adapted Soto's story for the stage, CHATO'S KITCHEN cast includes Ricky Arazia, Jon Gentry and Liz Neitge.

CHATO RECIPES & COOKING TIPS i??

Mice Mole is a specialty using chocolate, cinnamon, chile and ratoncitos added to the pot. Simmer on low for several hours then serve to friends with tortillas. This delicacy is whisker licking good!

Salsa Chato recommends using nicely sharpened claws when dicing tomatoes, jalapenos and cilantro to achieve superior texture and flavor.

Tortillas For purrrfect tortillas, Chato knows repeatedly batting the dough with his paw is the way to achieve paper thin tortillas.



For more information, visit childsplayaz.org.





