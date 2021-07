BWW Review: CURTAINS RISE ON THE 2021-2022 THEATRE SEASON - AT LAST!

The excitement about the return of live theatre to the Phoenix Metro region is palpable ~ and joyfully welcome after too long an absence from "the smell of the greasepaint and the roar of the crowd."

Now, as audiences prepare to return to their seats and artists take their places, we're delighted to share the current schedule of productions for the 2021-2022 Season.

So, to theatre goers, get ready to buy your tickets, take your seats, and enjoy. To the artists, break a leg, and may the lights shine upon you!

2021-2022 Season Schedule ~

Phoenix Metro Region

Arizona Broadway Theatre

June18-July 11

GILLIGAN'S ISLAND

July 16-Aug 8

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Sept 19-Oct 30

CHICAGO

Nov 26-Dec 30

ELF

Jan 21-Feb 20

GYPSY

Feb 22-March 13

GREAT BALLS OF FIRE

March 18-Apr 24

FLASHDANCE

May 6-29

GHOST THE MUSICAL

June 10-July 17

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

Aug 2-21

GAME SHOW

Aug 26-Sept 25

HAPPY DAYS~A NEW MUSICAL

Arizona Opera

Oct TBD

THE COPPER QUEEN Film

Dec 3-5

EL MILAGRO DEL RECUERDO

(THE MIRACLE OF REMEMBERING)

Jan 28-30

CARMEN

Mar 4-6

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

Apr 8-10

COSÌ FAN TUTTE

ASU Gammage

Sep 8-Oct 3

HAMILTON

Oct 18-23

OKLAHOMA

Nov 2-7

MEAN GIRLS

December 7-12

MY FAIR LADY

Feb 8-13

THE BAND'S VISIT

March 15-20

TOOTSIE

Apr 19-24

HADESTOWN

June 14-19

COME FROM AWAY

July 7-31

THE LION KING

.Arizona Theatre Company

Oct 21-Nov 7

MY 80-YEAR-OLD BOYFRIEND

Dec 9-Jan 2

MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

Feb 10 -Feb 27

WOMEN IN JEOPARDY!

March 24-Apr 10

NINA SIMONE: FOUR WOMEN

May 5-May 22

JUSTICE

June 30-July 17

HOW TO MAKE AN AMERICAN SON

Childsplay

October 2-31

SELENA MARIA SINGS

November 6-December 24

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL

Feb 5-March 13

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW

Desert Foothills Theater

Sept

DISNEY'S HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR.

Oct

WAR OF THE WORLDS ~ AN ADULT RADIO PLAY

Nov

THE MUSIC MAN

Dec

ELF JR

Feb

FAIR GAME

March

LES MISERABLES (School Edition)

April

DEAR EDWINA JR.

Don Bluth Front Row Theatre

Jun 10-Jul 24

KILL SOCRATES

Aug 12-Sep 18

A BENCH IN THE SUN

Sep 30-Nov 6

BELL, BOOK AND CANDLE

Nov 18-Dec 30

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE:

A LIVE RADIO PLAY

Jan 20-Feb 26

DRINKING HABITS

Mar 24-Apr 30

CAMELOT

May 29-June 25

THE CURIOUS SAVAGE

Aug-Sep TBA

SLEUTH

Fountain Hills Theater

Aug 20-Sept. 5

SAY GOODNIGHT, GRACIE

Sept 10-26

RUMORS

Oct 15-31

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

Nov 5-21

DISENCHANTED

Dec 3-19

13 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS

Jan 7-23

TBA

Jan 28-Feb 13

GREASE

Mar 18-Apr. 3

RIPCORD

Apr 15-May 1

SUDS

May 6-22

NUNSENSE

Hale Centre Theatre

June 1- July 27

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

July 1-August 14

FREAKY FRIDAY

Aug 20-Oct 2

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Sep 21-Nov 16

HARVEY

Oct 7-Nov 20

MARY POPPINS

Nov 26-Dec 24

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Dec 30-Feb 5

CHAPS

Jan 11-Feb 15

NUNSENSE

Feb 10-Mar 26

BRIGADOON

Mar 1-Apr 12

DADDY LONG LEGS

Mar 31-May 7

THE MUSIC MAN

Apr 26-Jun 21

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

May 12-Jun 25

FOOTLOOSE

Jun 30-Aug 13

THE LITTLE MERMAID

The Phoenix Theatre Company

June 2 - June 27

BECOMING DR. RUTH

June 23 - July 18

DADDY LONG LEGS

July 21 - August 22

PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES

August 18 - September 12

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

September 15 - October 24

CAMELOT

October 6 - December 5

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

November 17 - January 2

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS

January 5 - January 30

THE HELLO GIRLS

February 2 - April 3

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

February 14 - March 6

THE 24th ANNUAL FESTIVAL OF

NEW AMERICAN THEATRE

March 2 - May 8

THE COLOR PURPLE

May 4 - June 19

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

June 8 - August 7

ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE

July 13 - August 28

ON YOUR FEET!

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Sept. 23-26

UNDER THE JELLO MOLD

Dec. 16-Dec. 19

ASSISTED LIVING: THE MUSICAL

Feb. 5

LUCY LOVES DESI

Apr 6-Apr 10

THE OTHER MOZART

April 23

PARADISE OR THE IMPERMANENCE OF ICE CREAM

Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre

June 25-July 11

SPIDER'S WEB

July 30-Aug 8

A CHORUS LINE

August 20-29

MADAGASCAR, JR.

Sept 10-19

INTO THE WOODS

Oct 1-10

CLUE: ON STAGE

Southwest Shakespeare Company

Oct 1-15

LEGENDS OF THE WEREWOLF

Nov 11-14

FROM TIDWORTH WITH LOVE

Nov 18-21

HAMLET

Dec ~ TBD

SCROOGE! A CHRISTMAS PANTO

(IN THE BRITISH STYLE)

Feb 25-March 19

THE TEMPEST

March 5-20

FARINELLI AND THE KING

Apr 7-10

SHALL I COMPARE THEE: THE SONNETS

Apr 28-May 8

MOJADA: A MEDEA IN LOS ANGELES

Space 55

Nov 20-21

THE PLAYGROUND SHOWCASE

Dec 26

7 MINUTES UNDER THE MISTLETOE

Dec 4-19

A BLOODY MARY CHRISTMAS 2020

Stage Left Productions

June 30-July 11

THE VELOCITY OF AUTUMN

July 23-Aug 1

CLUE ON STAGE!

Aug 25-Sept 12

OUTSIDE MULLINGAR

Sept 22-26

ALICE IN WONDERLAND

Oct 13-31

CRIMES OF THE HEART

Nov 10-21

GOLDILOCKS ON TRIAL

Dec 1-19

A TUNA CHRISTMAS

Starlight Community Theatre

July 23-Aug 8

FOOTLOOSE

Sep 10-19

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST

Oct 8-17

HAMLET AND ZOMBIES!

Dec 3-19

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

Jan 14-23

DISNEY'S MY SON PINOCCHIO JR.

Feb 18-27

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

Apr 1-10

GODSPELL

Apr 29-May 7

DONE TO DEATH

Jun 3-19

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID

Stray Cat Theatre

Sept 17-Oct 2

BRIGHT COLORS AND BOLD PATTERNS

Oct 29-Nov 13

OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD

Mar 11-26

SHEEPDOG

May 6-21

ASSASSINS

TheaterWorks

TBD

Theatre Artists Studio

Sept 17-October 10

POUND

Oct 29-Nov 21

THE MYSTERIOUS DISAPPEARANCE

December 3-12

WORDS FOR MUSIC: IRVING BERLIN

January 7-30

A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2

February 18-March 13

A DELICATE BALANCE

April 1-24

BY THE WATER

May 13-29

THE CHILDREN.

June 16-26

2022 NEW SUMMER SHORTS

Valley Youth Theatre

TBD

SPOOKLEY THE SQUARE PUMPKIN: THE MUSICAL

TBD

A WINNIE-THE-POOH CHRISTMAS TAIL

TBD

SLEEPING BEAUTY

TBD

JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL

TBD

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL

Zao Theatre

Oct 29-Nov 20

HELLO DOLLY!

Jan 21-Feb 5

FROST/NIXON

Mar 25-Apr 16

OLIVER!