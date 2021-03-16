EL ZOCALO FESTIVAL Celebrates Vibrant Latinx Culture

Beginning April 10th Childsplay, in partnership with Cultural Coalition, will present the EL ZÓCALO FESTIVAL, an online celebration and exploration of multiple local Latinx artists. Performances and exhibitions include contributions from a variety of art forms including visual artists and muralists, Folklórico, capoeira, and Aztec dancers, Mariachi music as well as performances of Dreamers, a play which follows the hope, dreams and courage of an immigrant's journey.

Presented entirely online EL ZÓCALO FESTIVAL events were created in high-definition video, with multiple camera angles, aerial drone footage, and in variety of environments for light and shadow, shot day and night, and within indoor and outdoor spaces to give families a fresh, creative look at the rich cultural traditions and expressions of Latino culture.

Performances will be accompanied by in-depth interviews with artists and performers who will share the origins, inspiration and history of their work. Special features include interviews with local mask and puppet artist Zarco Guerrero, Childsplay's Artistic Director Dwayne Hartford, as well close-up demonstrations of arts and craft projects for families to create together at home.

The EL ZÓCALO FESTIVAL is presented free of charge, with content accessible through Childsplay's website, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram pages. Sign up for Childsplay's email alerts or follow their social media channels to be alerted to new content which will be unveiled each week. The EL ZÓCALO FESTIVAL will continue throughout the spring, concluding at the end of June.