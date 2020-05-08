Desert Stages Announces New Virtual Dance Class

Desert Stages Theatre announces a new online dance class that will begin Monday May 11th, 2020- Virtual Dance Class with Erin Tarkington!

Let's Groove and come dance with Erin Tarkington (Co-director and Choreographer of Desert Stages Youth Program) to your favorite show tunes, pop songs, and movie musical masterpieces! Videos will be uploaded to YouTube every Monday at 5pm MST.

Registered participants will be sent the private YouTube link via email. Grab your dancing shoes and get ready to move!

The class is for children ages 6-13 and the cost is $10 per class, per week. Registered students will have access to the class all week long. To register visit desertstages.org.

In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, Desert Stages is committed to continue engagement and offer new virtual content. You can follow along on Desert Stage's social media platforms as well as their website at desertstages.org





