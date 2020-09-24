Davisson Entertainment presents Classic Tales of Fright! A Virtual Halloween Series, playing each Saturday of October.

Enjoy terrifying ghost stories, haunting short plays, mysterious monologues and original Halloween themed works performed by popular Valley actors in the four weekly episodes; Alone in the Darkness, By the Pale Moonlight, Ghostly Whispers of the Night and All Hallows Eve. Sit down and enjoy chills and thrills in the comfort of your own un-living room - but you may want to invite a friend!

Individual episode price $7.99. Entire Series price $27.99.

Visit https://www.virtualhalloweenseries.com to purchase tickets. After purchase, you will receive an email with your customized password for viewing access. Individual passwords can only be used once and will expire upon viewing access. Pay-per-view access will also be made available on the date of airing.

For more information visit http://www.davissonentertainment.com or email info@davissonentertainment.com.

