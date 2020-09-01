Chandler's Vision Galley Expands Its Free Vision Kids Programs

Classes are streamed online on Saturdays, September 19 through December 5th.

Chandler's Vision Gallery has announced its fall session of VISION KIDS, a series of free art classes taught by professional artists for youth ages six to 16. Classes are streamed online on Saturdays in the morning (10am) and afternoon (1pm), September 19 through December 5th. All classes will take place virtually via ZOOM.

The VISION KIDS program provides children with the opportunity to work with a professional teaching artist to create a piece of art that represents their own creativity. Participants are given the opportunity to develop important avenues for self-expression and an understanding of the creative process as they learn techniques in a variety of media, including pencil, watercolor, ceramics, photography and more. (See below for schedule)

Several classes are created in conjunction with exhibitions on display in the Vision Gallery and The Gallery at the CCA in downtown Chandler.

"The Vision Kids program is designed to inspire children's creativity and empower them to integrate art into their daily lives," says Peter Bugg, Visual Arts Coordinator for the City of Chandler. "Students come from all areas of the Valley and represent a wide array of diverse backgrounds. We invite all to participate!"

VISION KIDS is a free program made possible through the support of the Chandler Cultural Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization.

Generous donations from the Ruth McCormick Tankersley Charitable Trust, Kinder Morgan, APS and individuals in the community have enabled the Foundation to double the capacity of this season's Vision Kids programs to accommodate over 500 children, as well as provide free arts supplies to families in need. Supply kits for those who reserve them will be available for pick-up at Vision Gallery during business hours beginning the Saturday before the class.

Space is still available and families may find out more information and register at https://www.visiongallery.org/vision-kids/.

