Chandler Center For The Arts Announces THE WIZARD OF OZ And More for 35th Anniversary Season

Chandler Center for the Arts (CCA) announces its initial lineup of shows for 2024-2025, its 35th Anniversary Season. The season will be a blend of returning favorites and new artists, with something for everyone.

Highlights of the season include the electrifying rhythm theatrical show, STOMP (Feb. 7), GRAMMY-winning jazz vocalist Gregory Porter (Aug. 17), the smash tap dance sensation Syncopated Ladies (Feb. 21), vocalist Beth Hart (Sept. 6), and The Wizard of Oz (Mar. 14 & 15).

The season will also showcase artists performing their craft with a twist: from world-class pianists in a breathtaking duel in Piano Battle: Andreas vs Paul (Apr.13), a new take on literature with Shakespeare in Jazz with the Daniel Kelly Trio (Apr. 4) to the thrilling fusion of acrobatics and mechanical marvels of Cirque Mechanics: Pedal Punk (Apr. 11).

Other highlights include an evening of smooth jazz with saxophonist Boney James (Jan. 24), a holiday show with 16-time GRAMMY-nominated Brian McKnight (Dec. 20) and International Guitar Night (Feb. 23), an acoustic guitar festival with master players from around the world.

Additional shows for the 2024-25 season will be announced throughout the year, including special community performances and events.

Tickets

Chandler Center for the Arts members ($50+ level) have the exclusive opportunity to purchase a Pick 5 Subscription Series, beginning now through May 5.

﻿Pick 5 subscribers save $6 off each ticket when purchasing five or more shows from the upcoming season. Pick 5 Subscriptions will be available to the general public on Monday, May 6.

Visit chandlercenter.org/35years to view a listing of the full 35th Anniversary Season schedule, as well as learn how to become a member and Pick 5.

About Chandler Center for the Arts

The Chandler Center for the Arts is an engaging, welcoming, innovative space serving a diverse community. Located in the vibrant center of Downtown Chandler, it is a continually evolving location using creativity and inspiration to bring people together through performances and exhibitions. Chandler Center for the Arts presents a full calendar of performances and exhibitions, from blockbuster international performers to emerging local artists. For more information about programs, performances and exhibitions, visit chandlercenter.org.

About Chandler Cultural Foundation

With the opening of the Chandler Center for the Arts in 1989, the City of Chandler established the Chandler Cultural Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization to oversee programming and provide fiduciary control for the new facility. Comprised of a Board of Directors, appointed by the City of Chandler Mayor, the Foundation is charged with overseeing all programming and operations of the Chandler Center for the Arts.