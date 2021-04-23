Chandler Center For The Arts Announces Additional Shows For 2021/22 Season

Chandler Center for the Arts announces the addition of fall concerts and shows to its upcoming season, with a new round of performances going on sale Monday May 10 at 10 am. New shows added to the schedule include recent GRAMMY winner Ledisi, country-superstar Clint Black, and saxophonist Boney James.

Starting today, Members($50 level and above) can purchase tickets prior to the general public. Information on tickets, membership and the upcoming season is available at chandlercenter.org or by calling 480-782-2680.

Chandler Center for the Arts anticipates adding more shows to its schedule as performers begin to resume their national tours and appearances and will announce new concerts periodically as artists confirm.

Visit chandlercenter.org/calendar-events for the most up-to-date listing of performances as well as to sign up for alerts at chandlercenter.org/email-club Chandler Center for the Arts is located in the heart of the downtown entertainment district of Chandler at 250 N. Arizona Avenue.

CHANDLER CENTER FOR THE ARTS NEW SHOWS

On Sale May 10 at 10 am

LOS CHICOS DEL 512: THE SELENA EXPERIENCE

August 14, 2021 at 7:30 pm*

Tickets: $20, $30, $40 Youth $15

For 7 years, the members of Los Chicos del 512 have lived and played to the remarkable music of the Queen of Tejano Music Selena Quintanilla. Celebrate the music of a Latina icon!

*This is a Socially Distanced performance presented on the CCA's main stage



MV CALDERA

September 18, 2021 at 7:30 pm*

Tickets: $20, $36; Youth $15

From Radio City Music Hall to Venezuela's Pachencho Romero Stadium, MV Caldera has wowed venues with her extraordinary talent and infectious joy. Don't miss a night of uplifting Latin pop.

*This is a Socially Distanced performance presented on the CCA's main stage

GET THE LED OUT

September 26, 2021 at 7:00 pm

Tickets: $28, $36, $44

From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out (GTLO) has captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin without wigs or fake English accents. They deliver blues-soaked, groove-driven rock anthems with a heart-thumping intensity.

October 6, 2021 at 7:00 pm

Tickets: $48, $58, $68, $78

To mark 30 years of Killin' Time, country music icon Clint Black is ready to celebrate with the people behind his rise to superstardom - his fans. i??

LP & THE VINYL

October 15, 2021 at 7:30 pm

Tickets: $24, $28

LP & The Vinyl, featuring Leonard Patton and Danny Green, create beautifully re-imagined jazz renditions of favorite hits by artists including Stevie Wonder, The Beatles, and David Bowie, fresh and funky explorations of jazz standards, and their own original songs.i??

BRUCE IN THE USA

October 22, 2021 at 7:30 pm

Tickets: $26, $36, $46

Called "the most powerful and intense Springsteen experience on the planet," Bruce in the USA is a thrilling tribute to all of your favorites from The Boss.

RUN BOY RUN

November 5, 2021 at 7:30 pm

Tickets: $36, $46, $56

This beautiful three-part harmony and string band brings heartfelt storytelling blended with turn-of-the-century bluegrass and Americana.

BONEY JAMES

i??November 6, 2021 at 7:30 pm

Tickets: $30, $34, $40, $46, $58

With rich sounds and cool vibes, Boney James is panache personified. Witness his saxophone stylings in an unforgettable night of music mastery. i??

THE Billy Joel SONGBOOK FEATURING ELIO PACE

November 19, 2021 at 7:30 pm

Tickets: $28, $38, $48

Sing us a song, you're the piano man..." THE Billy Joel SONGBOOK delivers all your favorite music and lyrics from one of the greatest singer/songwriters of the 20th century. i??

SONS OF SERENDIP

December 21, 2021 at 7:00 pm

Tickets: $32, $38, $44

Let the velvety vocals and soothing strings of the Sons of Serendip quartet put you in the holiday spirit.

LEDISI: NINA AND ME

March 26, 2022 at 7:30 pm

Tickets: $52, $62, $72, $125

Thirteen-time GRAMMY Award Nominee and 2021 winner, Ledisi honors the great Nina Simone in Nina and Me, an unforgettable night of powerhouse vocals and sublime storytelling.i??

For more information about programs, performances and exhibitions, visit chandlercenter.org.