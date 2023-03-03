Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chandler Center For The Arts Announces AN EVENING WITH GEORGE BENSON, August 12

As a singer-songwriter, George Benson fearlessly follows the melody across genres and eras, as well as defies expectations with elegance and imagination.

Mar. 03, 2023  

Chandler Center for the Arts announces legendary guitarist and vocalist George Benson will perform in concert Saturday August 12 at 7:30 pm.

Tickets for An Evening with George Benson are $68, $78, $88, $92 and will go on sale March 10 at 10 am at chandlercenter.org or by calling 480-782-2680. Chandler Center for the Arts is located at 250 N. Arizona Avenue in downtown Chandler.

This iconic American guitarist, NEA Jazz Master and 10-time GRAMMY winner has the rare distinction of being in the pop consciousness while remaining in the pantheon of jazz greats.

As a singer-songwriter, George Benson fearlessly follows the melody across genres and eras, as well as defies expectations with elegance and imagination. His honeyed vocals, guitar lines that veer from lyrical to dazzling, and his penchant for slick grooves have led to collaborations with musicians like Stevie Wonder, Quincy Jones, Idina Menzel, Steve Aoki, and the Gorillaz. At the age of nearly 80, he has been recording albums for seven decades, starting his career at the age of nine.

George will play iconic cuts from his legendary albums as well as songs from his most recent album Weekend in London.

The Chandler Center for the Arts is an engaging, welcoming, innovative space serving a diverse community. Located in the vibrant center of Downtown Chandler, it is a continually evolving location using creativity and inspiration to bring people together through performances and exhibitions. Chandler Center for the Arts presents a full calendar of performances and exhibitions, from blockbuster international performers to emerging local artists. For more information about programs, performances and exhibitions, visit chandlercenter.org.




