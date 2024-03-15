Celebrate World Puppetry Day At Great AZ Puppet Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Next Sunday, March 24, Great AZ Puppet Theater will be celebrating World Puppetry Day at the Great Arizona Puppet Theater!

This pay-what-you-can event will feature performances, puppets for sale, workshops, puppet making, and more, for youth and adults alike.



Additionally, there will be an evening World Puppetry Day Film Festival beginning at 6pm featuring local filmmaker Nathan Green's "Flesh Eating Ghouls from Outer Space" (recommended for ages 18+) and a screening of Heather Henson's "Handmade Puppet Dreams Vol. VII," a collection of short puppetry films aimed primarily at adults.

Tickets

The event begins at 11am. Visit https://greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com/ to reserve your spots or call 602-262-2050, ext. 0.



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org