COFFEE MIXED WITH CREAM to Open at Fountain Hills Theater

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Fountain Hills Theater has announced the play Coffee Mixed With Cream. Coffee Mixed With Cream will play August 21 – Aug 30, 2026. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm. All performances take place at Fountain Hills Theater, 11445 N Saguaro Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.

Daniel struggles with the pressure of opening a new play. When everyone in his life tries to help, it makes it even more stressful. After the show becomes a hit, he has to deal with the ramifications… Coffee Mixed With Cream explores identity, biracial relationships, and struggling to accept love from the ones you hold dear. This marks the world premiere of this play by local playwright Elias Matthews.

Auditions will be held Thursday, July 2nd and Friday, July 3rd at 6:00pm. Callbacks (if required) will be held Tuesday, July 7th at 7:00pm. Casting roles for ages 18+. Visit fhtaz.org to sign up and for full details. You can also submit a video audition. Call 480-837-9661 x3 for questions or additional information. Auditions take place at Fountain Hills Theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. Fountain Hills AZ 85268.

Auditioners should complete the digital audition form available at the FHT website fhtaz.org and bring a headshot and resume, if not already submitted via the website audition link. Auditioners are asked to prepare a 1- to 2-minute previously published monologue.

Early video auditions - which must be submitted prior to July 3 – may be submitted via the link on the FHT website and can substitute for appearing at the regular auditions. The video should include a 1-2 minute monologue. The video should be uploaded with a headshot and resume (if available). However, if chosen from a video audition, candidates will be required to appear in person at the callbacks.

FHT seeks to include persons of every race, color, culture, age, gender, creed, physical disability, and sexual orientation. Character ages are not set in stone and all roles are open to all ethnicities unless otherwise stated. Actors should consider roles if they feel they can represent the characters and age range listed.

CASTING FOR:

DANIEL - Mixed White-Presenting (Black/White), 20s. Confused, blind, and desperate.

DANIEL can also be played by a tan-white or light skin black actor.

ANDREA - White, 20s. Supportive, scared, and hopeful. Daniel's girlfriend.

GRACE - White, Late 30s-40s. Loving, funny, and confident. Daniel's mother.

TARIQ - Black, Late 30s-40s. Funny, scared, and trying. Daniel's father.

ROSE - White, 30s-60s. Kind, desperate, and honest.

KAYLA – Person of Color, 30s-40s. Headstrong, divisive, and accurate.

“Coffee Mixed with Cream” is presented through special arrangement with Elias Matthews

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