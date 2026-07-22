Interview: Brenda Cranson And Bryanna Patrick Blanco of Tempe Family Theatre

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Tempe Family Theatre is a new family theatre right here in Arizona. I had the opportunity to speak with Bryanna Patrick Blanco and Brenda Cranson, who are leaders of this organization. Take a look at our conversations below and see for yourself why Tempe Family Theatre is a company to keep an eye on. Big things are happening!

Interview with Bryanna Patrick Blanco:

What was the inspiration for TFT? Why did you want to start this company?

Bryanna Patrick Blanco: To create a place where everyone belongs—a true family theatre. Theatre is built on connection and community, and we wanted to break down the idea that one theatre is only for adults and another is only for kids. We wanted to create a space where the whole family can belong, participate, and grow together through theatre.

Who is your hero/inspiration as an Arts Educator? Who do you most look up to?

The incredible women who mentored me when I first started my journey as a teaching artist and throughout college. Jenny Ackeridge at Mesa Youth Theatre; Lyn Dustson and Bev Byrd at Mesa Community College; Julie Holston at South Mountain Community College; Pam Sterling at ASU; and Bobbi Mackeen at the University of Arizona. They were all deeply committed to both the craft and the education of theatre, but they also went above and beyond to guide, empower, and inspire me. They taught me the importance of connection, respect, and what kind of educator I wanted to become.

Tell me about your past, present, and future plans for TFT. What does that timeline look like?

TFT just wrapped up several collaborative projects with Relativity Theatre to help launch our company, and now we're moving into our very first season. We have auditions coming up for A Midsummer Night's Dream, Grossbusters, and Peter Pan. We're also offering a series of drama classes, Café Play (our play reading club), and a 48-Hour Play Festival. Looking ahead, one of our long-term goals is to establish a nonprofit community theatre branch that will allow us to produce shows for performers of all ages and continue expanding our impact.

What was your favorite moment from Into the Woods? It looked like a wonderful production.

Without a doubt, watching these students—many of whom I've been directing for several years—blossom and grow. The amount of talent they brought to the stage was incredible, but what impressed me even more was how much they have grown as artists and people. I couldn't be prouder of them.

What are some dream shows you would like to do and why?

For our younger performers, I'd love to produce Matilda, The SpongeBob Musical, Peter and the Starcatcher, The Play That Goes Wrong, and Clue Jr. They're all shows that encourage creativity, teamwork, and lots of fun. Once we're able to launch our community theatre branch, Ride the Cyclone is at the top of my list. I'd also love to direct Urinetown, She Kills Monsters, Is He Dead?, and Xanadu again. They're all shows that offer unique storytelling opportunities and are incredibly rewarding to direct.

Tell me about the Team at TFT. Who is running the organization and what are the various roles that they fill? What are your favorite things about these people?

TFT was founded by myself (Bryanna Patrick Blanco), Brenda Cranson, and our husbands, Aaron Blanco and Joel Cranson. We've all worked together for more than 20 years, dating back to when we first met as students at Mesa Community College. What started as lifelong friendships has grown into an incredibly successful creative partnership. We each bring different strengths to the organization, but what I appreciate most is that we all share the same values and vision. The Cransons truly are some of the best people I know, and I'm grateful to be building this theatre alongside them.

Tell me a bit about your role at TFT. What does a typical day look like for you?

Right now, it's truly an all-hands-on-deck effort. Since we're building the company from the ground up, everyone wears multiple hats. Brenda primarily oversees the business side of the organization and worked tirelessly to develop the theatre after leaving her previous job in December. After I left my position and joined her full-time, we began working together to launch our first season. My role includes directing, teaching, designing, marketing, and really anything else that needs to be done.

What is your message to the community? Why should people choose TFT?

TFT is a place where young people can find their community and discover a lifelong love of theatre. We believe the process is just as important as the final performance. Our priority isn't winning awards—it's creating meaningful experiences, helping students grow into confident, compassionate people, and fostering a love of the arts. We want everyone who walks through our doors to have the opportunity to learn, grow, and belong.

You mentioned the LGBTQIA+ community. Tell me more about your goals for inclusivity and diversity as well.

We are committed to making sure every student feels seen, valued, and welcomed for exactly who they are. We intentionally create a safe, supportive environment where all children can express themselves authentically and know they are respected and celebrated. Our goal is for every family to feel that TFT is a place where they truly belong.

Do you have any fun stories from the time you started operating until now? What are some interesting moments you would like to share?

Since I handle our marketing and social media, I quickly realized I needed help creating and editing Reels. Our students ended up teaching me how to do it, and they thought it was absolutely hilarious that the adult in the room couldn't figure it out. It definitely kept us all laughing, and now I'm much better at it thanks to them!

What was it like doing a musical at Unity of Mesa? They are a fantastic venue and are so lovely to work with.

They were incredibly kind and welcoming, and it was a wonderful venue for our intensive camp program. They made us feel at home, and we're grateful for the opportunity to work there. We hope to partner with them again in the future.

Why do you enjoy working in theatre and theatre education? What makes it a passion for you?

I love being part of each student's journey as they discover a lifelong love of theatre, build confidence, and develop their skills. Watching them take risks, grow as performers, and realize what they're capable of is one of the most rewarding experiences I can imagine. Helping them find their voice and shine on stage is why I do this work.

Interview with Brenda Cranson:

What prompted you to start Tempe Family Theatre? How do you anticipate your goals to change over time?

Brenda Cranson: The initial idea for Tempe Family Theatre came around my dinner table. Joel, Bry, Aaron and I all were kind of dreaming about the theatre we would build if we could. Over the next few weeks and months, some more solid ideas began to grow out of those imaginings. Eventually, I decided it was worth trying. Between the four of us we have over a century worth of theatre experience, education, and training- if anyone could really make this work it felt like we could.

Tell me more about the classes and Education and how adults factor into this (adult classes etc.).

For us, education and theatre performance are part and parcel. For a lot of actors, kids especially, they get this mentality that the goal is mainstage and once they hit that they don’t think they need training anymore, after all they’ve arrived. Then those same actors don’t understand why they aren’t considered for the roles they are interested in. Theatre is competitive and they are competing against actors who continue to train.

Additionally, while we all enjoy the more “commercial” productions, there is so much more great theatre out there beyond what is popular right now. We want the chance to share our love of Shakespeare, of the Greeks, of Moliere and Marlowe and Chekov and all the really great playwrights that broke new ground and laid the path for modern theatre. So much of that is missing from children’s theatre.

As for adults, wow I’m excited about that. There are so many opportunities for kids in the valley and so few for adults. Not that there isn’t great adult theatre, because there is, but so much of the theatre education is aimed at kids. I want to provide opportunities for adults to learn. Adults who maybe didn’t do theatre when they were kids. Maybe they are getting into it now because their kids are. I want theatre education for those adults.

Tell me about your past, present, and future productions at TFT. What is the endgame and where are you hoping TFT goes long term?

So we are brand new. We worked with another start up theatre to do two productions. The Many Disguises of Robin Hood and Into the Woods JR. Right now we are trying a lot of things. We want to introduce people to new things and do things people are really excited about. We want to do the things they know they love and introduce them to the things they don’t know that they love, yet. So Into the Woods JR. That was a good example of one the kids were already excited about. They were familiar with it. Many had grown up with the Disney film version. Next, we’re doing A Midsummer Night’s Dream. It’s one of my all time favorite plays and most of the kids I work with had never even heard of it. William Shakespeare and they haven’t even heard of it. That blew my mind. But we’re introducing them to it.

We’re also doing a thirty minute adaptation of Peter Pan. It is a property they are familiar with but a version that is new to them. Because of its content and length, it is going to be a good fit for our younger audiences who are probably not ready for two hours of Shakespeare. And that’s the plan. Things that will challenge our actors and audiences mixed with things that are fun and silly, mixed with things that are familiar.

Describe your work with inclusive theatre at TFT and the interaction with the LGBTQIA+ community.

Inclusivity. That is both an important part of what we do, and an important direction in which we would like to grow. Our number one priority is kindness. I tell the kids that what I mean by that is “Don’t do or say anything to anyone else that you wouldn’t want done or said to you.” If everyone can treat everyone else with kindness and respect, that is a great place to start from. I think theatre builds empathy. When you are an actor you literally spend time in someone else’s shoes. You have to learn to think, act, and react like someone else. That makes better humans. Kindness also needs to extend to yourself though. Theatre can be a safe place to mess up. It can be a place to try again and do better. If you can learn to be kind to yourself, I think that helps you learn to be kind to others as well.

A large portion of our community at TFT, adults and kids, are members of the LGBTQIA+ community. It is very important to all of us that each actor is judged on their own merits, that all kids feel safe with us, that all people are accepted for all of who they are. We don’t love you despite your identity, we love that about you, as part of you. You are welcome here with all of you.

What is your favorite thing about TFT and why?

The people are my favorite. Really they are. I tell every one that they are my favorite. One of the kids called me out and said, “It’s not special if we are all your favorite.” But they are all my favorite. They aren’t my same favorite, though. The teenage boy helping the seven year old navigate his first show is my favorite. The girl belting her heart out despite her fear is my favorite. The kid who stays back to help stack chairs is my favorite. Everytime one of these kids does something difficult or selfless or brave, they are my favorite. The adults too. The mom who has no theatre background but is willing to learn because her son’s excitement is contagious. The dad who takes a long break at work to get his kid to rehearsal.

The writer who has never written a children’s play but is willing to try because he cares about what we are doing. They are my favorite. And Bry, Aaron, and Joel. Also my favorites.

Tell me about your role and what you do. Who are your heroes at TFT and what are their roles?

I think I pretty much covered this above. Right now, we are all doing everything because it’s just us. But little by little our team is growing. I’m excited for that. Peter Pan and Midsummer will be the first time we’ve had full design teams. That is really exciting.

What do you hope TFT will become in 5-10 years?

I want TFT to have our own space. I want to give more people more opportunities to do more things. I want us to be the place people come for theatre education. I want us to have a reputation as a place that young or old, seasoned or new, there is something for you. And I want to train tech kids and stage managers. It feels like there is so much more demand for the backstage people than there are backstage people to fill those roles. We have incredible artists, technicians, and designers who are willing to share their knowledge with others. That is an area I really want to grow.

There are a lot of youth theatres in the Valley. What makes TFT unique?

Ownership. We are a community theatre that has an emphasis on youth and children’s theatre. And that community is so essential. My goal is that TFT will evolve to fit the needs of the community it serves. I have an idea of where I want it to go but I am more than willing to adjust that vision as the community grows. At every stage in development we come back to our community and ask, “What are you looking for?” I want to know where we are going together. I may be steering the ship but I can’t navigate that alone and I wouldn’t want to. We are a community. That makes us unique.

What have been the challenges in running a new theatre company and how have you overcome them?

Space. I spent six months trying to find a venue for Into the Woods JR. SIX MONTHS!! And that isn’t unique to us. I have heard other theatre administrators say the same thing. That is one of my goals for TFT, actually. When we have our own space I want to build a black box. I want to rent it out to other companies, too. I want to make a schedule of the days it isn’t in use and rent the space to companies who need an affordable place to perform.

There are other things. Did you ever play the game pick up sticks? You drop a cluster of thin sticks into a pile and have to clear them one by one without moving any of the others. Starting a theatre felt like that.

I had to have one thing in place before I could do something else but that one thing was contingent on a third thing and half the time that third thing was dependent on the first thing. So, can’t apply for rights for a show until you have a venue. Can’t get a venue until you have insurance. Can’t get insurance until you have a website. Can’t have a website with nothing to put on it. Can’t put anything on the website until you have the rights for the show. And everything is like that. It became about micro moves. I build a coming soon website. I have insurance. I have a venue I’m not really happy with but I can get the rights and then apply to change them later if that other venue comes through. Now I can put the show on the website.

Anything else I should know?

TFT is a community but we are also part of larger communities. We are working on building partnerships with other local businesses and organizations to support each other. We want to have roots in the community. Right now we are working out of Tempe Community Centers. We are making friends with schools and churches and coffee shops.

We are building relationships with other theatres and other theatre professionals. A rising tide raises all ships. If one of my students is looking for something we can’t provide, or can’t provide yet, I am happy to point them toward one of The Other Theatre companies. We are happy to train actors who want to do shows with other companies but maybe that company doesn’t have the capacity to train actors like we do. We borrowed props and costumes and even curtains from other theatre companies to do Robin Hood and Into the Woods. We are happy to lend what we have to support them. When one of our people is doing a show somewhere else, we want to support them on our social media. We try to go and see other theatre’s productions. We want other creators to come see what we are doing. We are stronger together.

Photos: Brenda Cranson and Michelle Luz Nussbaum

https://tempefamilytheatre.com/

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