Review: TREVOR: THE MUSICAL at Live Theatre Workshop

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TREVOR: THE MUSICAL at Live Theatre Workshop is essential. This production, which plays through August 2, is a well-told story that must be seen. Directed with precision by Richard Gremel and featuring a cast entirely composed of talented high schoolers, TREVOR addresses important and challenging topics. According to Gremel: "Adolescence is a time filled with questions, self-discovery, uncertainty, and hope." TREVOR takes audiences on a journey through all of these stages through the eyes of its titular protagonist. The book and lyrics by Dan Collins and music by Julianne Wick Davis perfectly capture the experience of growing up and in particular, embracing one's true self. TREVOR perfectly aligns with LTW's value to tell "stories that humanize, challenge assumptions, push boundaries, and encourage people to think and grow."

Set in the early 80's, TREVOR exists during a time where acceptance and support for the LGBTQIA+ community were not present the way they are today. Having only listened to the cast recording prior to viewing this production, I was not familiar with the book. I thought that the lack of terminology related to the theme in Act I was because this musical is aimed more at young people. In Act II the message deepens and triggering words are used. Please know: TREVOR is a sweet and sincere musical but it does not shy away from the difficult subject matter, especially in the second Act. I was so impressed to see these young people approach difficult topics with courage and capable performances. Their message hit home as much as any adult performance I have seen.

Mere days before going to TREVOR I saw a production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN at The Phoenix Theatre Company. That show also features heavy themes of bullying and suicide. TREVOR delves even deeper by looking at the problematic ways that society suppresses sexuality, especially in the United States. This was communicated most effectively during the scene where the teens are looking at a "spicy catalogue", with the photos of women being no problem but interest in the photos of men being controversial. This one scene perfectly addresses the hypocrisy of mainstream heterosexuality being commonplace while folks who don't fit the mold are ostracized.

I went to RANKED last summer at Live Theatre Workshop and loved it. TREVOR is better. I applaud Live Theatre Workshop and the high schoolers who had the courage to put this project together. It demands to be seen. Eli Sallard is Tucson's next rising star. Their portrayal of Trevor had me laughing, smiling, and in tears, sometimes all at once. Sallard was the perfect choice for this role, with endless sincerity and deep talent. You feel drawn to Trevor and their desire to make the world a better place through their love of music and Diana Ross (who makes appearances in this production, brilliantly sung by Edna Cabrera). There is real loss in this show, which Sallard portrays in subtle facial expressions and moments of silence that go beyond scripted dialogue. You feel their anguish when they just want to be accepted and characters go out of their way to exclude them. It is painful to watch. But TREVOR is also about self-acceptance, and it was inspiring to watch Sallard portray the optimism and courage that it takes to be your unapologetic self, despite experiencing bullying and self-doubt. Sallard carries this show.

Every high schooler in TREVOR understands the material and fully embraces it. The Ensemble added detail and context to each scene. TREVOR benefits from a large cast, which raises the stakes of the story. There were several standout performances from principal actors I wish to highlight. Kellen Tanner (Walter) has significantly leveled up as a performer since last summer, as has Jadyn Gillete (Cathy). They provide moments of comic relief that contrast with the pathos of other performances. Gillete has a distinct gift for comedy, particularly during her flirtatious scenes alongside Sallard and Tanner. I was thrilled to see Matt Denney provided intimacy advisement for TREVOR. That work is decidedly important and has a place in this production.

Jack Berbach takes on a complex and challenging role as Pinky. He excellently portrays the inner conflict a student would feel in being around Trevor during that time period. His relationship with Trevor changes throughout the show. The more dramatic and heartbreaking moments must have been difficult to deliver. Berbach's delivery is convincing and sells the most devastating point in the show. You can see the inner conflict clearly, which is a sign of great direction and great acting. Ivy Buffalo's character Mary significantly contributes to the bullying in this show. The characterization comes through as more than a mere caricature; often bullies are experiencing hurt as well, and Buffalo convincingly brings a more complex bully to the table.

TREVOR is certainly a musical that is best for older kids and discerning adults, but it is also a musical for us all. It explores the depravity of human cruelty towards people who just want to belong. TREVOR also reminds us that most humans are good and that inclusivity and kindness can be our defining traits. It is ultimately an optimistic show that leaves audiences with hope for the future of what we can be as a society if we are willing to embrace each other, and ourselves. Tickets: livetheatreworkshop.org. Photo: Live Theatre Workshop

RESOURCES (Credit: Live Theatre Workshop):

You Are Not Alone

Trevor: The Musical explores themes of identity, acceptance, bullying, mental health, and suicide. While this story ultimately celebrates hope, courage, and finding your community, we recognize that these topics may be personal or difficult for some audience members. If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available.

Crisis & Mental Health Support

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

Call or text 988 anytime to connect with a trained crisis counselor. Support is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Crisis Text Line

Text HOME to 741741 to connect with a trained volunteer crisis counselor.

LGBTQ+ Youth Support

The Trevor Project

The Trevor Project provides free, confidential crisis intervention and suicide prevention services for LGBTQ+ young people under 25.

Call: 1-866-488-7386

Text START to 678678

Visit: TheTrevorProject.org

​Tucson LGBTQ+ Resources

Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation (SAAF)

Offers LGBTQ+ affirming health services, community programs, support groups, and youth services. Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation (SAAF)

Eon Youth Lounge (Ages 13–24)

A free, welcoming drop-in center for LGBTQ+ and allied youth offering support, social activities, art, games, leadership opportunities, food, clothing, and connections to community resources. Located inside the Thornhill Lopez Center on 4th. Thornhill Lopez Center on 4th / Eon Youth Lounge

Our Family Services

Provides counseling, crisis intervention, emergency shelter, and support for youth and families, including LGBTQ+ youth. Our Family Service

Pima County Crisis Response Center

2802 E. District St., Tucson, AZ 85714

Available 24/7 for urgent behavioral health crises.

​If You’re Being Bullied

Talk to someone you trust—a parent, guardian, teacher, school counselor, coach, or another caring adult. No one deserves to be bullied, harassed, or made to feel unsafe for being who they are.

Remember: Asking for help is a sign of strength. Every person deserves to be seen, accepted, and loved for who they are.

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