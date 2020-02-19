Black Theatre Troupe Presents SISTAS! The Musical

As its final production of their 49th season, Black Theatre Troupe presents the current off Broadway smash hit, SISTAS! THE MUSICAL to the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center. SISTAS! THE MUSICAL is a nonstop celebration of African American women told through Top-40 music, from Bessie Smith to Beyonce.

Still running at New York's St. Luke's Theater, the story follows five women as they prepare to bury the matriarch of their family. As they clean Grandma's attic the women discuss their family history and the history of African-American women and find love and old memories packed away, as well as hit tunes that trace the history of black women, from the trials of the 1930s through the Girl Groups of the 60s to the empowerment of the 90s. Songs include "Oh, Happy Day," "Mama Said," "I Will Survive," "Tyrone," "I am Not My Hair" and "A Woman's Worth."

SISTAS! THE MUSICAL will be presented from March 27 - April 12, 2020 at the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center, 1333 E. Washington St. Phoenix, AZ 85034.

Tickets are $41 and are on sale at blacktheatretroupe.org or by calling 602-258-8129.

SISTAHS THE MUSICAL is directed by Patdro Harris and features Christal Roundtree (Gloria), Kenyata White (Roberta), Cherylandria Banks (Dr. Simone), Sarah Shockley (Tamika) and Raven Woessner (Heather). Sistas! The Musical will be performed with a live band and under the direction of Brenda Hankins, Musical Director.





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Stories

More Hot Stories For You