Ballet Tucson Announces Series of Pop-Up Performances

Ballet Tucson has announced a series of pop-up performances around the city.

Performances take place at the Tucson Botanical Gardens, Tucson Museum of Art, and Reid Park Zoo, and require ticket purchase from those venues for entry.

Upcoming Events:

Reid Park Zoo Holiday Program - December 5

Usher in the holiday season at the Reid Park Zoo for the grand opening of Zoo Lights! This enchanting event will feature Ballet Tucson 2 (Tucson's premier youth ballet) performing festive new choreography to celebrate the season. You will also be treated to a magical appearance by Ballet Tucson Prima Ballerina Jenna Johnson, who will perform the dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy from our treasured production of The Nutcracker.

Tickets to the Reid Park Zoo must be reserved and purchased in advance to attend these performances. Masks are required for entry and capacity is limited due to COVID-19 mitigation. Go to https://reidparkzoo.org/event/zoolights-2020-holiday-magic/ for further information on Reid Park Zoo policies and to purchase your tickets today! Be sure to select December 5th, 2020 and either the 5:30pm tickets option for our 6:30pm performance or the 7:00pm tickets option for our 8:00pm performance.

St. Philip's Plaza Market Holiday Program - December 20

Tucson's most iconic weekly open-air market welcomes Ballet Tucson for their final holiday market of the season! This wonderful event features Ballet Tucson 2 (Tucson's premier youth ballet) performing enchanting and festive new choreography. You will also be treated to a magical appearance by Ballet Tucson Prima Ballerina Jenna Johnson, who will perform the dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy from our treasured production of The Nutcracker. This is the perfect event to put you in the holiday spirit!

Learn more at https://ballettucson.org/performances-and-tickets/.

