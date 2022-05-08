BWW Review: Unique Takes - Kerry Lengel on Ballet Arizona's World Premiere of JUAN GABRIEL

From Herb Paine, Senior Contributing Editor, BroadwayWorld/Phoenix:

In the third of his unique takes on theatre ~ THIS IS NOT A REVIEW: Lonesome George Goes to the Theatre ~ Kerry Stewart Lengel offers his usual insightful perspective on Ballet Arizona's World Premiere of JUAN GABRIEL.

Kerry served as the very popular and highly esteemed professional theatre critic and reporter on theater, film, fine arts and popular culture for The Arizona Republic for 15 of his nearly 25 years at the paper. Since his departure in January 2020, he has been exploring new ventures in creative expression. This video feature is one of them. Learn more at kerrystewartlengel.us.

The homage to the legendary performer and music of Mexican singer and songwriter Juan Gabriel features the choreography of Ib Andersen, the stellar costume design of Carla Fernández, and the music from the recorded production of Gabriel's performance at Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City.

Watch the full non-review on YouTube and subscribe to Lonesome George Productions.

JUAN GABRIEL runs through May 8th at Symphony Hall in Phoenix.

Photo credit to Ballet Arizona

Ballet Arizona ~ 2835 E Washington Street, Phoenix, AZ ~ https://balletaz.org/ ~ Box Office: 602-381-1096

Venue: Symphony Hall ~ Located in the Phoenix Convention Center ~75 N. 2nd Street, Phoenix, AZ ~ 602-495-1999