BWW Review: Sedona International Film Festival Presents WAKE UP - A Call to Action Against Human Trafficking

In her directorial debut, Janet Craig, an accomplished actress and foster parent, takes aim at the growing epidemic of sex trafficking with an emphasis on young girls and the trauma that they suffer exploitation and abuse.

WAKE UP is raw and harrowing ~ not a film for the weak of heart but an essential and disturbing eye-opener to the insidious and seductive tactics that entrap young innocents.

In a well-to-do middle-class neighborhood, Russ (Judson Mills) and Annie (Ms. Craig) eagerly await Grace (Tori Griffith), their foster placement from the Casa Verde Group Home. The excitement over a new daughter is soon crushed by her disappearance.

Shift of focus to the questionable transactions between David (David Gridley), a member of the staff at the Group Home, and Ian (O'Shay Neal), a street-wise and ruthless groomer of young girls.

There will be no spoilers regarding related sub-plots and ironic twists in this film, save to say that trafficking can involve more people than one might realize ~ perhaps, a next-door neighbor or even law enforcement officials. Perhaps family men who secret away in their bedrooms to watch child porn are unknowingly complicit in the criminal antics of traffickers.

The portrayals of the actors in this film are taut and well-defined. The scenes of intimidation and abuse are harrowing and gut-wrenching. It's material that goes beyond the procedurals of a Law and Order: SVU episode.

Ms. Craig and her collaborator, Dan Horan, have done mighty well in exposing the gritty underbelly and machinations of a horrifyingly corruptive enterprise.

Texting 51555 WAKEUP is an opportunity to learn more.

WAKE UP (88 minutes run time) is one of the featured screenings at this year's Sedona International Film Festival (February 19th-27th).

Photo credit to Hotline LLC

