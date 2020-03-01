BWW Review: RICHARD II at Southwest Shakespeare Company

BWW Review: Richard II

Gushing does not come naturally to me, but I cannot say enough positive things about this production. Richard II tells the story of King Richard II and the loss of his throne to Henry Bolingbroke. There is deceit, war, violence, and treachery. As the first of Shakespeare's historical plays, the play reminds us that perceived divine rights can be taken away by those brazen enough to demand them. There is much beauty in this production, despite the subject matter; the set is simple, patterned after the Blackfriars theatre of Shakespeare's day, which creates an intimate environment for the production. The costumes are simple, but help the audience distinguish between the regal and the common.

There is also some powerful symbolism presented in the staging. The illusion of power is represented by the literal throne and crown, but when those things are taken away, where does the power lie? Directed by Quinn Mattfeld, the symbolism is a stark reminder of how quickly and easily power can be lost. I also appreciated the moments where Mattfeld and the cast found the humor. With such serious subject matter, finding the humor can be difficult, but is a welcome respite.

Richard II is presented by an all-female cast, led by Betsy Mugavero. Mugavero may be small, but she is fierce. Not only does she have a command of Shakespearean language and vocabulary, she is a fantastic actress. Her emotions are raw, while at the same time displaying the strength and confidence of a leader. When Richard's world starts crumbling, Mugavero perfectly displays the desolation of spirit that accompanies this loss. This is a performance that should not be missed.

The entire cast is replete with fantastic actors. Veronika Duerr plays John of Gaunt and the Earl of North Umberland. Duerr presents the duty to the crown felt by Gaunt, despite the betrayal he experiences at the banishment of his son. Umberland is also driven by duty, but more to advance his cause and the station of his sons. Duerr is superb. The roles are quite opposite of one another, yet Duerr has created memorable characters and helps the audience understand the motivation behind the actions of them both.

Breona Conrad plays the Duke of York. He is a proud and loyal supporter of the Crown, even at the expense of his treacherous son. The Duke of York may be an alcoholic, but he does not tolerate treason. Conrad is a commanding presence and she uses her physicality to represent the age and frailty of her character. Conrad does not shy away from the complexity of her character and it's refreshing to see his faults.

Allison Sell plays Henry Bolingbroke with strength, majesty, poise, and determination. Bolingbroke is also led by duty and his loyalty to the Crown. When he is banished, he returns to the kingdom following the death of his father to claim what is rightfully his. Sell is a master and is no small part of the success of this play. Her voice has a rich resonance and her presence envelopes the theatre. Bolingbroke is not an intentional villain, but the shoe fits and Sell wears it well.

The Duke of Aumerle, the son of the Duke of York, is played by Ryan L. Jenkins. Aumerle is loyal to Richard, but is granted mercy by Henry. Jenkins leans into the tension her character experiences by maintaining his loyalty to Richard and wanting to preserve his life. Jenkins is imperative to the plot and success of the play.

The rest of this stellar cast inhabit several roles: Racquel Mckenzie, Ausette Anderies, Anna Carlise, Maria Idalis Harris, Christina McSheffrey, and Kim Stephenson Smith grace the stage with their talent. No matter what role they are playing, the character is well-rounded and perfectly individual.

This play has a heavy subject matter, but there is much to learn from consuming it. The cast is outstanding and the technical elements add to the excellence of the production. Richard II is presented by the Southwest Shakespeare Company at the Mesa Arts Center through March 7. Tickets can be purchased here. I have not stopped thinking about this production since I saw it. It is worthwhile viewing and the cast is to be applauded for handling the subject matter with impeccable skill and dignity.

