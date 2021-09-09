BWW Review: FRANKENSTEIN Provides Timely Boost of Good Cheer at The Gaslight Theatre

If you ever summon the appetite for a gratuitous diversion that requires nothing more than a willingness to be regaled and well-fed, there's no outfit in this region of the globe superior to The Gaslight Theatre. The company upholds the unassailable formula that keeps old-timers returning and out-of-towners clamoring for that homemade, old-fashioned entertainment.

FRANKENSTEIN is the latest to re-emerge from Gaslight's well-preserved crypt of spoofs and running gags, a brief but optimal antidote to the real horrors of the outside world. That's not an exaggeration; from a formulaic sense, reviewing Peter Van Slyke's mastery of the genre is simply gilding the lily. If you didn't find his work suitable before, you might thank him now for a much-needed boost of good cheer.

Mary Shelley might roll over in her Victorian grave, but given her original efforts to edify the mind with spellbinding narratives, Gaslight's FRANKENSTEIN doesn't expect a whole lot of thinking from viewers. That's actually the point. It's part of what makes the whole idea work.

Here's to those who languish in anxious dread of the pandemic: Give yourself permission to guffaw with reckless abandon. FRANKENSTEIN is hilarious and downright irreverent. It's a family affair, of course, and if you're old enough to recall Johnny Carson's nightly shtick, hang around a bit longer for a good whiff of nostalgia. The olio performance is replete with parodies and all-American musical favorites to amuse even the worst of cynics among us.

To those highfalutin consumers of culture and style, it wouldn't hurt to concede and render credit where it's due. Gaslight wallops the stage with a talented and heavy-hitting cast that flaunts the goods, not excluding the tongue-in-cheek disposition that tells you they're smarter than they are silly. You'd say as much about the brilliant actors of SNL.

Opening weekend featured Gaslight's vaunted team of veterans, anchored by David Fanning as the abominably charming creature. As Inspector Klemp, David Orley produced exceptional moments of physical theatre with a canny assortment of contortions and deliberately timed reflexes. Soprano Heather Stricker amused as the delicately refined Elizabeth, betrothed to the earnest but impulsive alchemist Victor Frankenstein (Jake Chapman). Resident ingenue Janee Page delights as Greta, and funny man Jacob Brown enters his 46th Gaslight production as Dr. Povard. Rounding out the stellar cast are Todd Thompson as Burgomaster, Ruthie Hayashi as Frau, and Mike Yarema as Hans (Yarema also plays a mean harmonica and delivers a clever impression of the late Johnny Carson).

Technical elements are outstanding and commendable, a staple highlight in Gaslight productions. We can always count on Tom Benson's scenic work, and this one features a handsome series of interiors and drops that situate between realism and the ridiculous (as they should). A lighting design element that stands out: makeshift embers on sagging beams to denote a raging house fire. Terrific sound effects to boot, but thunder effects after the same spoken line got old quickly.

Did I mention being well-fed? Don't be fooled by Gaslight's conventional menu, because you'd have to taste the fare to believe the hype. Courtesy of Grandma Tony's next door, the pizza is sumptuous and quite generous. We had the thin-crust, gluten-free option with select toppings and found ourselves more than impressed. Nowadays, where else can you enjoy live theatre while getting free drink refills with little to no disruption?

FRANKENSTEIN plays until November 7, but now is a good time to check it out before the fall season goes into full swing. For tickets, visit www.thegaslighttheatre.com

Photo credit: Brian Hale

The Gaslight Theatre ~~ 7010 E. Broadway, Tucson, AZ 85710 (520) 886-9428