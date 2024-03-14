Arizona Theatre Company to Hold General Auditions For 24/25 Season

Productions include Dial M For Murder, Scrooge and more.
Arizona Theatre Company will hold general auditions for Equity and Non-Equity performers for the 2024/2025 Season. In person auditions for actors 18 years old and older will be held according to the following schedule:
Tempe/Phoenix
Saturday, April 13, 1PM - 9PM
Sunday, April 14. 10AM - 6PM
Childsplay Campus, Shiller Rehearsal Hall
900 S. Mitchel Dr. Tempe, AZ 85281
Tucson
Saturday, April 27 10AM - 6PM
Sunday, April 28, 10AM - 6PM
Temple of Music and Art, Rehearsal Hall
330 S. Scott Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701
Auditions will be attended by ATC Artistic Staff.
Auditions are by appointment only and can be scheduled through ATC's website. Headshots and resumes can also be submitted on the website and will not be accepted in person. Please do not email your information to ATC staff.
ATC is casting for PRINCIPAL and UNDERSTUDY roles for all shows.
Video submissions will be accepted for those who have housing in Tucson and/or Phoenix and are not able to attend in-person auditions. The company requests that actors 17 years old and younger please submit their audition via video. Information and instructions for video submissions are found on the general audition page.
If auditioning for a musical, please prepare a 16-bar cut and one 2-minute monologue. An accompanist will be provided. If auditioning for a play, please prepare two contrasting 2-minute monologues. The total audition should be less than 5 minutes.
For more details and to sign up for an audition slot, please visit: https://atc.org/auditions-submissions/2024-2025-season-auditions/
Callbacks for specific productions will be held at later dates throughout the season. They are by invitation only and determined by attending our general auditions.
Stage managers may send their resumes to productionjobs@atc.org
Arizona Theatre Company is a member of League of Resident Theatres and operates under all national union Collectively Bargained Agreements, and as such, in conjunction with Actors Equity Association, we are committed to diversity, parity, and inclusivity, and we engage in a policy of equal employment opportunity designed to promote a positive model of inclusion. We encourage performers of all ethnicities, gender identities, and ages, as well as performers with disabilities, to submit.
Adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher
From the original by Frederick Knott
Director TBA
Available Roles:
Inspector Hubbard (male identifying) 40s/50s years old
Margot Wendice (female-identifying) 30s/40s years old
Lesgate (male-identifying) 30s/40s years old
Tony Wendice (male-identifying) 30s/40s years old
Maxine Hadley (female-identifying) 30s/40s years old
FIRST REHEARSAL: 8/27/2024
TUCSON RUN: 9/27/2024 - 10/12/2024
TEMPE RUN: 10/19/2024 - 11/2/2024
Book, Music & Lyrics by Leslie Bricusse
Based on Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol
Director - Matt August
Choreographer - Spencer Liff
Music Director - Alan Plado
Available Roles:
Limited Ensemble
FIRST REHEARSAL: 10/9/2024
TUCSON RUN: 11/7/2024 - 11/30/2024
TEMPE RUN: 12/7/2024 - 12/29/2024
Conceived and originally directed by Sheldon Epps
Director TBA
Available Roles:
The Woman of the World (female-identifying) over 50 years old
The Girl with a Date (female-identifying) under 30 years old
The Lady from the Road (female-identifying) 40 years old
The Man in The Saloon (male-identifying) under 55 years old
FIRST REHEARSAL: 12/31/2024
TUCSON RUN: 1/31/2025 - 2/15/2025
TEMPE RUN: 2/22/2025 - 3/8/2-25
By Robert Schenkkan
Director - Matt August
Available Roles:
Narrator (male-identifying) over 55 years old
Jean (female-identifying) under 30 years old
Bob (male-identifying) under 30 years old
FIRST REHEARSAL: 2/25/2025
TUCSON RUN: 3/28/2025 - 4/12/2025
TEMPE RUN: 4/19/2025 - 5/3/2025
By Kate Hamill
Director TBA
Available Roles:
Sherlock Holmes (female-identifying) 30s/40s years old
Dr. Joan Watson (female-identifying) 30s/40s years old
Irene Adler/Mrs. Hudson/ Mrs. Drebber (female-identifying) late 20s/40s years old
Moriarity/Lestrade/Elliot Monk (male-identifying) 30s/50s years old
FIRST REHEARSAL: 4/22/2025
TUCSON RUN: 5/23/2025 - 6/7/2025
TEMPE RUN: 6/14/2025 - 9/29/2025
For more information about Arizona Theatre Company and the 2024/2025 Season, please visit atc.org
Videos