Arizona Theatre Company to Hold General Auditions For 24/25 Season

Arizona Theatre Company will hold general auditions for Equity and Non-Equity performers for the 2024/2025 Season. In person auditions for actors 18 years old and older will be held according to the following schedule:



Tempe/Phoenix

Saturday, April 13, 1PM - 9PM

Sunday, April 14. 10AM - 6PM

Childsplay Campus, Shiller Rehearsal Hall

900 S. Mitchel Dr. Tempe, AZ 85281

Tucson

Saturday, April 27 10AM - 6PM

Sunday, April 28, 10AM - 6PM

Temple of Music and Art, Rehearsal Hall

330 S. Scott Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701

Auditions will be attended by ATC Artistic Staff.

Auditions are by appointment only and can be scheduled through ATC's website. Headshots and resumes can also be submitted on the website and will not be accepted in person. Please do not email your information to ATC staff.

ATC is casting for PRINCIPAL and UNDERSTUDY roles for all shows.

Video submissions will be accepted for those who have housing in Tucson and/or Phoenix and are not able to attend in-person auditions. The company requests that actors 17 years old and younger please submit their audition via video. Information and instructions for video submissions are found on the general audition page.

If auditioning for a musical, please prepare a 16-bar cut and one 2-minute monologue. An accompanist will be provided. If auditioning for a play, please prepare two contrasting 2-minute monologues. The total audition should be less than 5 minutes.

For more details and to sign up for an audition slot, please visit: https://atc.org/auditions-submissions/2024-2025-season-auditions/

Callbacks for specific productions will be held at later dates throughout the season. They are by invitation only and determined by attending our general auditions.

Stage managers may send their resumes to productionjobs@atc.org

Arizona Theatre Company is a member of League of Resident Theatres and operates under all national union Collectively Bargained Agreements, and as such, in conjunction with Actors Equity Association, we are committed to diversity, parity, and inclusivity, and we engage in a policy of equal employment opportunity designed to promote a positive model of inclusion. We encourage performers of all ethnicities, gender identities, and ages, as well as performers with disabilities, to submit.

DIAL M for MURDER

Adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher

From the original by Frederick Knott

Director TBA

Available Roles:

Inspector Hubbard (male identifying) 40s/50s years old

Margot Wendice (female-identifying) 30s/40s years old

Lesgate (male-identifying) 30s/40s years old

Tony Wendice (male-identifying) 30s/40s years old

Maxine Hadley (female-identifying) 30s/40s years old

FIRST REHEARSAL: 8/27/2024

TUCSON RUN: 9/27/2024 - 10/12/2024

TEMPE RUN: 10/19/2024 - 11/2/2024

SCROOGE

Book, Music & Lyrics by Leslie Bricusse

Based on Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol

Director - Matt August

Choreographer - Spencer Liff

Music Director - Alan Plado

Available Roles:

Limited Ensemble

FIRST REHEARSAL: 10/9/2024

TUCSON RUN: 11/7/2024 - 11/30/2024

TEMPE RUN: 12/7/2024 - 12/29/2024

BLUES IN THE NIGHT

Conceived and originally directed by Sheldon Epps

Director TBA

Available Roles:

The Woman of the World (female-identifying) over 50 years old

The Girl with a Date (female-identifying) under 30 years old

The Lady from the Road (female-identifying) 40 years old

The Man in The Saloon (male-identifying) under 55 years old

FIRST REHEARSAL: 12/31/2024

TUCSON RUN: 1/31/2025 - 2/15/2025

TEMPE RUN: 2/22/2025 - 3/8/2-25

BOB & JEAN: A LOVE STORY

By Robert Schenkkan

Director - Matt August

Available Roles:

Narrator (male-identifying) over 55 years old

Jean (female-identifying) under 30 years old

Bob (male-identifying) under 30 years old

FIRST REHEARSAL: 2/25/2025

TUCSON RUN: 3/28/2025 - 4/12/2025

TEMPE RUN: 4/19/2025 - 5/3/2025

MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - #2B

By Kate Hamill

Director TBA

Available Roles:

Sherlock Holmes (female-identifying) 30s/40s years old

Dr. Joan Watson (female-identifying) 30s/40s years old

Irene Adler/Mrs. Hudson/ Mrs. Drebber (female-identifying) late 20s/40s years old

Moriarity/Lestrade/Elliot Monk (male-identifying) 30s/50s years old

FIRST REHEARSAL: 4/22/2025

TUCSON RUN: 5/23/2025 - 6/7/2025

TEMPE RUN: 6/14/2025 - 9/29/2025

For more information about Arizona Theatre Company and the 2024/2025 Season, please visit atc.org