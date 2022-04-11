Arizona Masterworks Chorale Performs NEW WORKS: MADE IN AMERICA, May 7 & 8

Arizona Masterworks Chorale, led by Music Director Scott Youngs, concludes its season by showcasing the music of today's most thrilling composers. NEW WORKS: MADE IN AMERICA will be performed Saturday, May 7 at 7:30 PM at Faith Lutheran Church, 801 East Camelback Road, Phoenix, Phoenix and Sunday, May 8 at 3:00 PM at Ascension Lutheran Church, 7100 North Mockingbird Lane, Paradise Valley.

The American choral tradition is one of the most innovative, expressive, and creative fields, enchanting audiences with its boundless array of expression. NEW WORKS: MADE IN AMERICA will include the works of Jake Runestad (Nyon Nyon), Kurt Knecht (Through Love / Az Mohabbat), and Howard Helvey (O Lux Beatissima; Waiting) in this concert of choir and percussion.

Highlighting the concert will be the world premiere of Darest Thou Now O Soul, written for the Chorale by Phoenix Composer Michael McCabe, whose works have been heard in concert halls from San Francisco to Stuttgart. NEW WORKS: MADE IN AMERICA will also feature two soloists, Sarah Smith, soprano and Claire Penneau, mezzo soprano.

Tickets range from $15-$20 and are on sale at arizonamasterworks.com or Eventbrite.

For more information on the Arizona Masterworks Chorale and to subscribe to their email newsletter, visit arizonamasterworks.com.