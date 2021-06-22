Arizona Masterworks Chorale Appoints New Music Director

One of the city's most respected conductors, Scott Youngs, has been appointed Music Director for the Arizona Masterworks Chorale, the 42-year old choral organization that performs throughout the Valley.

Youngs is also the Music Director for the Arizona Bach Festival, an organization he founded in 2008 which brings top classical artists from around the world to perform in Phoenix each January. The Bach Festival is recognized for its high quality musicianship, artistry and variety of programming.

As a choral conductor, he has toured with choirs extensively, recorded multiple CD's and conducted for MidAmerica Productions at Carnegie Hall. A highly respected organist and pianist, he has both taught and performed throughout the United States, Europe and South America.

A long-time Valley resident, Youngs served as Music Director for 30 years at All-Saint's Episcopal Cathedral in Phoenix where he founded the Boy and Girl Chorister Programs which were affiliated with the Royal School of Church Music in England. He taught Baroque Performance Practice at the Arizona State University for several years, and lectures annually for OSHER Life-Long Learning.

i??"There is nothing that stirs such emotion and inspires beauty like the human voice. I've found that my work as an educator and as a conductor works well together, bringing out the best in musicians and guiding them to reach for greater and more challenging artistic heights.

"For my first season with the Chorale, we are planning a series of concerts called American Beauty which focuses on the music of the United States. The 2021-22 Season will be a celebration of American choral music which shares our diverse harmony and sense of coming home. I'm so looking forward to working with the group to create a new sound for the ensemble, with performances that inspire both the artists and the audiences." - Scott Youngs

The Arizona Masterworks Chorale will be holding a free open workshop on July 24 from 9 am to noon at Ascension Lutheran Church, 7100 N. Mockingbird Lane in Paradise Valley, and invites all area singers to come for a coaching session and to learn about the Chorale.

Auditions will begin Saturday July 31, visit arizonamasterworks.com/auditions/ for more information.

The Arizona Masterworks Chorale's 2021-22 Season, American Beauty, will be announced in September, with tickets on sale at arizonamasterworks.com

For more information on the Arizona Masterworks Chorale and to subscribe to their email newsletter, visit arizonamasterworks.com.