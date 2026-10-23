ADMISSIONS to Open Rebel Phoenix Theatre Collective's Second Season

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Rebel Phoenix Theatre Collective has announced the cast of Admissions by Joshua Harmon, the first production of its second season, Burn the System. Performances will run November 13-22, 2026.

Co-Directed by Alexandra Kallis (she/her) and Payten Christopher McLeod (he/him), Admissions takes a sharp, unflinching look at privilege, identity, and the contradictions that emerge when progressive ideals collide with personal ambition. Set within the world of elite college admissions, the play challenges audiences to examine who gets access to opportunity, what people are willing to sacrifice to get ahead, and how far we are willing to go to protect the people we love.

As the opening production of Burn the System, Admissions sets the tone for a season dedicated to challenging institutions, confronting uncomfortable truths, and questioning the systems that shape our lives.

Rebel Phoenix Theatre Collective invites audiences to experience this timely and provocative production November 13-22, 2026. The company will also present a special understudy performance on November 15, offering audiences a chance to celebrate the versatility and dedication of the artists who bring this production to life.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 18 Hrs 51 Min 58 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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