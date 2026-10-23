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ADMISSIONS to Open Rebel Phoenix Theatre Collective's Second Season

Co-directed by Alexandra Kallis and Payten Christopher McLeod, the play explores who gets access to opportunity and what people sacrifice to get ahead.

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ADMISSIONS to Open Rebel Phoenix Theatre Collective's Second Season

Rebel Phoenix Theatre Collective has announced the cast of Admissions by Joshua Harmon, the first production of its second season, Burn the System. Performances will run November 13-22, 2026.

Co-Directed by Alexandra Kallis (she/her) and Payten Christopher McLeod (he/him), Admissions takes a sharp, unflinching look at privilege, identity, and the contradictions that emerge when progressive ideals collide with personal ambition. Set within the world of elite college admissions, the play challenges audiences to examine who gets access to opportunity, what people are willing to sacrifice to get ahead, and how far we are willing to go to protect the people we love.

As the opening production of Burn the System, Admissions sets the tone for a season dedicated to challenging institutions, confronting uncomfortable truths, and questioning the systems that shape our lives.

Rebel Phoenix Theatre Collective invites audiences to experience this timely and provocative production November 13-22, 2026. The company will also present a special understudy performance on November 15, offering audiences a chance to celebrate the versatility and dedication of the artists who bring this production to life.

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11/13 - 11/22/2026


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