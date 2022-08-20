37th Theater Works Season Offers A Diverse Lineup of Shows For The 2022-2023 Season

Theater Works' 37th season offers a diverse lineup of live theater productions for kids, families and adults through its Main Stage, After Dark and Youth Works productions.

"We've lined up a terrifically entertaining and compelling schedule for the 2022-2023 season that will certainly have something for just about everyone," said Theater Works Executive Director Chris Hamby. "We're always particularly excited when we can engage the young people in our community to be part of our productions. This season, Youth Works offers a touching Disney show, while our After Dark productions are for ages 16 and over. Our Main Stage show Matilda, is going to be a tour-de-force for all audiences."

Matilda features a double-cast lead role with two young actresses, Azra Anna Kearns and Parker Pitt, who have garnered national experience with various touring productions.

Season sponsors for the 2022-2023 season are the Constance M McMillin Trust and Thom and Shelley Gyder. The three-show Main Stage productions for 2022-2023 are:

• Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical, Sept. 30-Oct. 16.

The story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. Inspired by the twisted genius of renowned children's author, Roald Dahl, Matilda the Musical is a captivating musical masterpiece that revels in the anarchy of childhood. and will delight audiences of all ages.

• A Christmas Carol, Dec. 2-24

Theater Works' perfect holiday tradition with the return of our non-musical adaptation of the haunting story of Ebenezer Scrooge's discovery of kindness, compassion and redemption. Join the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future in this tale of greed, growth and love, and see Ebenezer Scrooge face a life-changing choice that could be his greatest savior or his gruesome demise. Delight in extraordinary visuals, gorgeous costumes and eye-popping effects bringing to life the story of generosity's triumph over greed in the best Christmas tale ever told. Adapted by Richard Powers Hardt.

• The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Feb. 17-March 5

From an Academy Award®-winning team comes a lushly scored retelling of Victor Hugo's epic story of love, acceptance and what it means to be a hero. Based on the novel and with songs from the Disney feature-film, The Hunchback of Notre Dame showcases the film's Oscar-nominated score, as well as new songs by Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz. Peter Parnell's new book embraces story theatre and features verbatim passages from Hugo's gothic novel. The musical begins as the bells of Notre Dame sound through the famed cathedral in fifteenth-century Paris. Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer who longs to be "Out There," observes all of Paris reveling in the Feast of Fools. Held captive by his devious caretaker, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, he escapes for the day and joins the boisterous crowd, only to be treated cruelly by all but the beautiful gypsy, Esmeralda. Quasimodo isn't the only one captivated by her free spirit, though- the handsome Captain Phoebus and Frollo are equally enthralled. As the three vie for her attention, Frollo embarks on a mission to destroy the outcasts- and it's up to Quasimodo to save them all.

YOUTH WORKS SERIES

• Disney's The Lion King, Jr., May 5-21

With music and Lyrics by Elton John & Tim Rice, The Lion King Jr. is the inspiring coming-of-age "tail." The African savannah comes to life on stage with Simba, Rafiki and an unforgettable cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle... and back again, in this inspiring high energy musical. The Lion King Jr. tells the story of the epic adventures of a curious cub named Simba as he struggles to accept the responsibilities of adulthood and his destiny as king. Along the way, the young lion encounters a colorful cast of characters including spunky lioness Nala, charismatic meerkat Timon, and loveable warthog Pumbaa. To claim his rightful place on the throne and save his beloved Pridelands, Simba must find his inner strength and confront his wicked Uncle Scar. The Lion King Jr. features classic songs from the 1994 film such as "Hakuna Matata" and the Academy Award®-winning "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" as well as additional songs penned for the Broadway production. Additional Music and Lyrics by Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin and Hans Zimmer Book by Roger Allers & Irene Mecchi.

AFTER DARK SERIES

• 5 Lesbians Eating A Quiche," Jan. 20-Feb. 12

The Susan B Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein are having their annual Quiche Breakfast. When the Communists attack, the closet doors blow open as secrets, repressed desires and an insatiable hunger for quiche are released. A comedy co-written by Andrew Hobgood and Evan Linder, 5 Lesbians Eating A Quiche finds five women confronting the startling revelation that an atom bomb may be falling on their fair city. As fears are confronted and confessions fly, the chipper ladies stay firm in their commitment that the quiche is a mighty thing and that one must "respect the egg." Ridiculous, rude, and lots of fun.

• William Shakespeare's Land of the Dead, March 31-April 23

"A true and accurate account of the 1599 zombie invasion at The Globe Theatre"

A bloody good time! A show that's part zombie horror, part comedy, and part Shakespeare's Henry V! William Shakespeare's Land of the Dead explores the Elizabethan era of Shakespeare, Francis Bacon and Queen Elizabeth - all of whom are struggling to survive a zombie attack! During an argument in which Will Kemp is thrown out of the theater for refusing to acknowledge Falstaff's death in Henry V, a costume designer is mysteriously bitten by a zombie, causing all Hell to break loose. As the Globe becomes a quarantine-zone in a zombie-riddled London, the characters must learn how to survive amongst both the undead and each other. Watch out- this show has a splash zone... for blood.

Single and 3 show Main Stage packages are available for purchase at TheaterWorks.org or at the box office by calling 623-815-7930.

Theater Works at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts is in its 37th season of providing exceptional theater to the West Valley. Theater Works is a non-profit 501(c)(3) theater of the community whose mission is to provide opportunities for children, patrons and artists to experience theater that inspires, enriches and enlightens through the experience of the performing arts.