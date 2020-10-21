2021 Tucson Jazz Festival to Present Eight Bands Over Two Days

The TJF 2021 line-up is comprised of a wide variety of artists from the jazz world.

From the pulsating rhythms of the PACIFIC MAMBO ORCHESTRA, to the powerful jazz/funk of bassist MARCUS MILLER, the TUCSON JAZZ FESTIVAL announces its 7th annual event for 2021.

The 2-day TUCSON JAZZ FESTIVAL is presented by HSL PROPERTIES and features EIGHT HEADLINERS performing back to back live concerts on the main stage at Tucson's Armory Park, 220 S. 5th Ave on Saturday and Sunday March 20 & 21, 2021. Concerts begin at 1 pm and continue throughout the day. Patrons can bask in the gorgeous sunshine during Tucson's most beautiful time of year, and enjoy food provided by local food truck vendors as the powerhouse line-up of artists takes the stage.

﻿Full bar service will be available with wine, beer and craft cocktails.

The TJF 2021 line-up is comprised of a wide variety of artists from the jazz world. Saturday's concerts include performances by NAYO JONES, GHOST-NOTE, CORY WONG, and DIRTY LOOPS. Sunday's schedule includes PACIFIC MAMBO ORCHESTRA, DAVE GRUSIN + LEE RITENOUR, MARCUS MILLER, and ST. PAUL & THE BROKEN BONES.

Social distancing protocols will be instituted throughout the Festival grounds, and face masks will be required for all attendees.

Artists, schedule, and venue are subject to change.

Reservations for tickets to the 2021 Tucson Jazz Festival will begin on October 23 at 10 am at www.tucsonjazzfestival.org through a registration process. Please note: There is no cost to register for tickets. Your 2021 TJF registration secures your spot in line and reserves the seats you prefer under your name. Registration is limited to 4 festival tickets per person. When tickets for the Festival are released for sale, each registrant will be sent an email to submit their payment and complete their order.

Platinum/VIP, 2- day and single-day tickets are available, as well as a live streaming option for those who wish to attend virtually.

Festival Info and Reservations: tucsonjazzfestival.org

*Platinum/VIP tickets include reserved premium seating with 2 drink tickets per day, access to the VIP viewing deck with VIP restrooms and bar.

*Club100 tickets are for supporters of the Tucson Jazz Festival at the $1000 donation level and above. Club100 Tickets include Platinum VIP tickets and invitation to the private 2021 Tucson Jazz Festival Kick-Off Party, held Friday March 19. For information on becoming a Club100 member, visit tucsonjazzfestival.org.

