Video: Watch All Episodes of BEHIND THE CURTAINS, featuring TICK, TICK…BOOM!

Manila, Philippines--An old proverb says, “It takes a village to raise a child,” and that rings true to staging a well-loved musical, such as Jonathan Larson’s “tick, tick…BOOM!,” which closes today at Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza, Makati City.

However, in most cases, the audience only gets to see what’s happening on stage. Our docuseries, “Behind the Curtains,” in collaboration with Culture Nurtures, ensures everyone gets access to what’s also happening off stage—the meticulous pre-setting of stage props, serious work with the live band, and even never-before-seen shenanigans in the makeup room and the wings, among many others.

Looking at the bigger picture, the “Behind the Curtains” docuseries aims to spotlight contemporary theater’s creative processes and its practitioners’ dedication to the arts, all while respecting privacy and sensitivities, especially during the filming.

These short video-based contents, about five minutes each, celebrate local theater while honoring those involved, especially those working off stage or “behind the curtains.”

Orly Agawin is the executive producer; Oliver Oliveros and Jude Cartalaba are the line producers, and Tyrone Luanzon is the editor.

Enjoy “Behind the Curtains,” and thank you, 9 Works Theatrical!

Ep. 1. Exploring “tick, tick…BOOM!” Set Design with Mio Infante

Ep. 2. Diving in the music of tick, tick…BOOM!” with Daniel Bartolome

Ep. 3. Sharing the “tick, tick…BOOM!” Journey with the Actors

Ep. 4. Diving into the Magic of ‘tick, tick…BOOM!”

Photo: Culture Nurtures





