Video: Mio Infante Gives An Inside Look at TICK, TICK…BOOM! Set

‘tick, tick…BOOM! plays at Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza, Makati, until Sept. 3, 2023.

By: Aug. 24, 2023

Manila, Philippines--Media outlets Culture Nurtures and BroadwayWorld have jointly launched their docuseries titled “Behind The Curtains,” featuring Filipino scenographer Mio Infante. In the series’ first episode, he takes the audience to his main set at “tick, tick…BOOM!” a musical by Jonathan Larson and staged by 9 Works Theatrical. 

His set design depicts protagonist Jon’s typically cramped '90s New York apartment in SoHo, a neighborhood in Lower Manhattan. Nearly at the end of his rope, Jon is an aspiring Broadway musical theater composer still waiting for his big break at 30. 

“We’ve created a set that would echo the actual ‘90s apartment of Larson because it gives authenticity. Even if the audience members don’t see all the details, the actors see them,” says Infante.

“These littlest set pieces, e.g., the Nintendo cartridges, OBC vinyl records, and Betamax tapes, help the actors in their characters’ journey and the mood they create together on stage,” he adds.

At 35, Larson, who was about to premiere his musical “Rent” on Off-Broadway in 1996, was found dead at home; he died from an aortic dissection.

9 Works Theatrical’s “tick, tick…BOOM!” runs until Sept. 3, 2023, at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza, Makati.

About ‘Behind the Curtains’

The “Behind the Curtains” docuseries aims to spotlight contemporary theater’s creative processes and its practitioners’ dedication to the arts, all while respecting privacy and sensitivities, especially during the filming.

These short video-based contents, about five minutes each, celebrate local theater while honoring those involved, especially those working off stage or “behind the curtains.”

Orly Agawin is the executive producer; Oliver Oliveros and Jude Cartalaba are the line producers, and Tyrone Luanzon is the editor.

With the theater company-approved access, “Behind the Curtains” captures behind-the-scenes, pre-show, and live performance moments.





Recommended For You