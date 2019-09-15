Photos: First Look at Stephen Sondheim's PASSION; Show Runs Now Thru 29 Sept.

Click Here for More Articles on STEPHEN SONDHEIM

Shiela Valderrama-Martinez plays Fosca;

Vien King, Giorgio

Manila, Philippines - In its 20th anniversary, Philippine Opera Company (POC), presents Stephen Sondheim's one-act musical Passion, which was originally based on the novel Fosca by Iginio Ugo Tarchetti.

A romantic melodrama through and through, Passion tells the story of Italian military captain Giorgio, who is having an affair with a married woman, Clara. His view and definition of love are put to the test when he meets Fosca, the reclusive and sickly cousin of his superior.

Passion explores the subject of love - in many forms - boldly and intelligently, which makes it distinct from any other romantic story told on stage.

Winner of the 1994 Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical (James Lapine), and Best Original Score (Stephen Sondheim), "Sondheim's Passion stands unchallenged as the most emotionally engaging new musical Broadway has had in years," wrote Variety in 1994.

POC's artistic team for Passion includes Karla Gutierrez, artistic director; Robbie Guevara, director; Daniel Bartolome, musical director and conductor; Jason and Jo Tecson, set designers; Shakira Villa Symes, lighting director; Zenaida Gutierrez, costume designer; Myrene Santos, hair and makeup designer; Venger Marquez, vocal coach, and Sunshine Domine, production manager.

Passion stars Shiela Valderrama-Martinez as Fosca; Vien King, Giorgio; Jasmine Fitzgerald, Clara; Lorenz Martinez, Dr. Tambourri; Raul Montesa, Col. Ricci; Noel Rayos, Lt. Torasso; Jonel Mojica, Maj. Rizzolli; Lorenzo Mendoza, Pvt. Augenti; Jos Jalbuena, Count Ludovic; Timothy Racho, Sgt. Lombardi; Joshua Cheng, Lt. Barri; Vyen Villanueva, Fosca's Father; Lorraine Lisen, mistress, and Jasmin Salvo, Fosca's Mother.

BUY TICKETS :Passion plays at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza, in Makati City until 29 September.

Watch the cast taking their opening night bows.

Photos: Oliver Oliveros

Vien King, Jasmine Fitzgerald

Jasmine Fitzgerald, Vien King

Vien King, Shiela Valderrama-Martinez

Shiela Valderrama-Martinez, Timothy Racho

Jasmine Fitzgerald

Jasmine Fitzgerald, Vien King, Shiela Valderrama-Martinez

Vyen Villanueva, Shiela Valderrama-Martinez, Jasmin Salvo

Shiela Valderrama-Martinez, Vien King

Jasmine Fitzgerald

Jasmine Fitzgerald, Vien King

Lorenz Martinez

Vien King





Related Articles