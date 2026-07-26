PHOTOS: Porvenir Reimagines Tennessee Williams in EL FUEGO DEL ALMA

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Manila, Philippines—New theater group, Porvenir, stages an experimental take on Tennessee Williams’ classic “Summer and Smoke,” now titled “El Fuego del Alma.” Adapted by Eljay Castro Deldoc and directed by Mark Mirando, this Filipino adaptation strips away traditional theater norms to focus on raw emotion, intimate storytelling, and fluid dynamics among the actors.

Staged against the glass-walled space of Sine Pop in Cubao, Quezon City, “El Fuego del Alma” explores the fragile connection between Alma, a church singer, and Juanito, a doctor who lives next door. The two are drawn toward each other, yet constantly misaligned by time, fear, and expectations.

For the more curious theatergoers, the play is unlike any other production in town, where no two performances are ever identical.

Matinée performances make use of natural light that passes through the venue’s glass walls, creating a documentary-like experience. The evening shows shift into warm, practical lighting and heavy shadows, which alter the emotional weight of every scene.

The staging actively responds to the local climate, allowing the oppressive heat of the dry season or the melancholic rain of the wet season to impact the performances’ emotional pace.

In addition, the cast doesn't just alternate roles—they switch opposing identities. The actors playing Juanito also play Archie, a traveling salesman, while the actresses playing Alma also take on Rosa, a casino owner’s daughter. The actress playing the restrained Alma one night becomes wild, free-spirited Rosa the next.

The production stars Sandino Martin and Vincent Pajara as Juanito, with the role of Alma shared among Nour Hooshmand, Hariette Mozelle, and Opaline Santos. The ensemble cast is completed by Madeleine Nicolas, Rolando Inocencio, Janna Cortes, and Tristan Bite.

Photos: Irvin Arenas

Hariette Mozelle

Vincent Pajara, Hariette Mozelle

Vincent Pajara, Janna Cortes

Vincent Pajara, Opaline Santos

Sandino Martin, Opaline Santos

Madeleine Nicolas

Sandino Martin, Ingrid Joyce, Opaline Santos

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