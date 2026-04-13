Karylle Joins CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

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Manila, Philippines— Broadway International Group and Broadway Asia have confirmed that Filipino star Karylle (“The Sound of Music,” “Carousel”) will headline the Manila leg of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” global tour when the show runs at the Theatre at Solaire in July 2026.

Karylle steps into the role of the devoted Mrs. Bucket, performing alongside Oliver Wong and Cohen Toukatly, who share the role of Charlie Bucket.

Based on Roald Dahl's beloved classic, this production invites audiences on a wondrous journey with the eccentric Willy Wonka and five golden ticket winners. Its original Broadway director, Jack O'Brien, is at the helm, along with book writer David Greig, and new direction by Matt Lenz, with stage wizardry design, including cutting-edge "hologauze" 3D technology, by Tim Clothier.

The production strikes a perfect chord of nostalgia and novelty, pairing the iconic film hits—"Pure Imagination" and "The Candyman"—with a fresh score from the geniuses behind another Broadway hit musical, "Hairspray," Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

With over 300 performances on Broadway in 2017, starring Christian Borle as Wonka, the production has completed a four-year North American tour through 2022. It also played in London's West End, receiving two Olivier Awards, "Best Costume Design" and "Best Lighting Design."

Also in the creative team are Joshua Bergasse, original choreography; Alison Solomon, tour choreography; Nate Patten and Greg Jarrett, musical supervision; Mark Thompson, set and costume design; Christine Peters, tour scenic design; Jeff Sugg, projections design; Rory Beaton, lighting design; Mike Thacker for Orbital Sound, sound design; Basil Twist, puppet design; Doug Besterman, orchestrations; and Shaiman, musical arrangements.

"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" is presented in Manila with support from HY Culture Fund, Doug Meyer, AMA Group, GMG Productions, Auro Chocolote, HY Culture Company, Doug Meyer Productions, Bergamot Front Row Fund, and Willette Klausner.

Following its Manila run, the global tour is scheduled to continue through 2028, with upcoming stops in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Seoul.

BroadwayWorld will be sitting down with Karylle later this week to discuss her return to the musical stage—check back soon for the full interview.

Photo: Karylle IG