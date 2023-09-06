Guess the Title of New PAROKYA NI EDGAR Musical; Watch Ahead of the Rest

Manila, Philippines--Newport World Resorts’ next original musical features the music catalog of another OPM rock band, Parokya ni Edgar, which has spawned hits such as “Harana,” “Gitara,” and “Buloy,” among others.

To further excite the band’s massive fan base, theatergoers and fans are encouraged to guess the title of the new musical and get the chance to watch the show while it is in previews.

This Friday, Sept. 8, at 3 p.m., theatergoers and fans can join NWR Musicals’ accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. The first 30 participants who guess the new show’s title correctly on each social platform will receive an exclusive invitation to the show’s special preview performance in 2024.

Every participant must follow NWR Musical’s social accounts using their public social accounts. The winners can only win once.

A one-stop casino, hotels, and entertainment complex, the Newport World Resorts is located within a prime tourism hub across the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

NWR Musicals, including their recent hit, “Ang Huling El Bimbo,” are staged at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, a 1,500-seat theatre, which boasts one of the largest stages in the Philippines, with two Euro-LED screens equipped with 3D effects, a complete fly system, a revolving stage, and state-of-the-art digital audio system.

Photo: Parokya Ni Edgar, RWM Musicals