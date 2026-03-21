BAGETS THE MUSICAL Takes Final Bow After Sold-Out Performances

🎭 NEW! Philippines Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Philippines & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Manila, Philippines—The nostalgia-fueled phenomenon "Bagets The Musical" concludes its run at the Newport Performing Arts Theatre today, March 22, 2026. A vibrant coming-of-age story set in 1984 Manila, the production—based on the iconic Viva Films classic—has played to capacity crowds since its January opening, having captured the hearts of both original fans and a new generation of "Bagets" audiences.

Line produced by PETA Plus and directed by Maribel Legarda, "Bagets" has been presented by Newport World Resorts, alongside The Philippine Star and Viva Communications Inc.

The musical breathes new life into the transition to adulthood of five high school friends: Adie, Topee, Arnel, Tonton, and Gilbert. Beyond the teenage angst, the production has been praised for its poignant focus on the boys' relationships with their "ermats" (mothers), blending generational hearts with '80s humor.

The material has been adapted for the stage by J-mee Katanyag, with new musical arrangements by its musical director, Vince Lim. It features a score including hits from the original film, such as the iconic anthem "Growing Up," "Farewell," and "So It's You."

Today's final matinee performance features Andres Muhlach (Adie), Ethan David (Arnel), Milo Cruz (Tonton), Sam Shoaf (Topee), Noel Comia Jr. (Gilbert), and Natasha Cabrera (Delia).

Meanwhile, the final gala performance stars Mico Chua (Adie), KD Estrada (Arnel), Migo Valid (Tonton), Jeff Moses (Topee), Tomas Rodriguez (Gilbert), and Kakai Bautista (Delia).

Also in the cast are Carla Guevara Laforteza (Virgie), Ring Antonio (Luz), Mayen Cadd (Ditas), and Neomi Gonzales (Ana).

Check out the cast in action below.

Stay tuned to BroadwayWorld for news on future runs or upcoming new productions.

Photos: Newport World Resorts

Tomas Rodriguez plays Gilbert; Andres Muhlach, Adie.

(Center) KD Estrada plays Arnel.

Yani Lopez plays Rose; Milo Cruz, Tonton.

Jeff Moses plays Topee.

The company

The company

The company

The company