World Renowned Violinist Michael Ludwig Performs With Philadelphia Youth Orchestra

The talented music students of the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra will perform on Sunday, February 13 at 7 p.m. in Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, located at Broad and Spruce Streets in Philadelphia.

Conducted by Maestro Louis Scaglione, who is celebrating his 25th Anniversary with PYOMI this season, the students will be joined by world-renowned violinist Michael Ludwig as the special guest soloist.

The Philadelphia Youth Orchestra is one of the most well-recognized youth orchestras in the nation, recognized for its unparalleled training and talented youth.

The ensemble will perform Dvořák's "Carnival Overture", Bruch's Violin "Concerto No. 1", and "Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4".

Maestro Scaglione looks forward to this first concert of the season and said, "Our students have shown how committed they are to classical music and PYO, and we are all thrilled to be able to perform for the public in Verizon Hall. It is always an honor to have the esteemed Michael Ludwig join us. He is an inspiration to our students."

Michael Ludwig enjoys a multi-faceted career as a soloist, recording artist, conductor, and teacher. He was hailed by Strad Magazine for his "effortless, envy-provoking technique... sweet tone, brilliant expression, and grand style". A Philadelphia native, whose father Irving Ludwig performed with the Philadelphia Orchestra, Michael has appeared as soloist with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Philadelphia Orchestra, Boston Pops, KBS Symphony in Seoul, Korea, Beijing Symphony, and The Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra. He has recorded internationally with the London Symphony Orchestra, Royal Scottish National Orchestra, Lithuanian National Symphony, Buffalo Philharmonic, and Virginia Symphony. Michael Ludwig is the Concertmaster of the Philly POPS and the Music Director of the Roxborough Orchestra. He has served on the faculty of the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University as well as Montclair State University. Michael and his wife Rachael maintain active violin and viola studios in Cherry Hill, NJ. Michael Ludwig is a Thomastik-Infeld artist.

For further information, please visit: www.michaelludwig.com. Tickets range in price from $20-$30 and are available at www.kimmelculturalcampus.org. For more information, visit www.pyomusic.org.