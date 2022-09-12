World Premiere of MUSHROOM by Eisa Davis to Open at People's Light This Week

People's Light is presenting the world premiere of Mushroom, an original play from Pulitzer Prize finalist and Mare of Easttown cast member Eisa Davis. In Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, "the mushroom capital of the world," intersecting lives of immigrant families collide when a workplace injury, an unexpected romance, and the looming presence of immigration authorities have staggering ramifications for the entire community. Mushroom runs September 14 through October 16 on the Steinbright Stage. Single tickets are $47, including fees. To purchase, call 610.644.3500 or visit peopleslight.org. People's Light is located at 39 Conestoga Road in Malvern, PA.

Developed in partnership with local communities, Mushroom invites audiences to contemplate and celebrate their own backyard in new ways. It is the fourth homegrown production to emerge from the New Play Frontiers Residency & Commission Program at People's Light (NPF), following the hit plays Project Dawn, Mud Row, and Bayard Rustin Inside Ashland. NPF invites nationally renowned playwrights to immerse themselves in Southeastern Pennsylvania to create new plays that speak to both local communities and national interests.

Playwright Eisa Davis was among the first round of NPF commissioned writers back in 2013, when Kennett Square's multimillion-dollar mushroom farming industry piqued her interest. Since then, the country and world have been rocked by numerous shocks to the system, but Davis and the Mushroom team have kept a finger on the pulse of the mushroom farming industry, its workers, and the systems that support them.

"This play is for our undocumented who withstand dangerous crossings, deleterious working conditions, poverty, and the threat of deportation in order to make a new life on this land," Davis shares.

"What has struck me again and again is the resourcefulness and generosity of everyone I have encountered throughout Mushroom's development. This corner of the world has been shaped not only by those who live here now but by the traditional Lenni Lenape ways, the Quaker sensibility, Underground Railroad station conductors. There are many reminders here that we must keep the doors open to freedom seekers, to care for each other. "

A portion of the proceeds from Mushroom ticket sales will be donated to the local organizations that have served as key partners throughout the play's development: LCH Health and Community Services, The Garage Community and Youth Center, Casa Guanajuato, and Alianzas de Phoenixville.

"For many, the mushroom industry may be seen as simple vegetable farming, but for me, it has transformed my life and the lives of thousands who seek a better future in their journey of life," says Gonzalo Cano, Secretary of Casa Guanajuato in Kennett Square. "Working within all facets of the mushroom farming industry-growing, harvesting, human resources-I have seen my and others' dreams reflected in daily tasks. Passing through the mushroom houses, or 'doubles' as they are called, they are full of people or 'pickers' harvesting not only mushrooms, but dreams. Sometimes there are joys, sometimes there is sadness, but in this place, you can see that there is a lot of hope."

Mayra Castillo, Casa Guanajuato Vice President, shares this sentiment. "I love that the Hispanic community, especially those that have been working in the mushroom industry in Pennsylvania for so long, is finally being highlighted, honored, valued, and celebrated by a local organization!"

"How emocionante this is for us," adds Nina M. Guzman, Executive Director of another partner organization, Alianzas de Phoenixville. "Our comunidad gets to see themselves in the true light of their struggle, humanity, and dignity without the filtering out of our realist passion and pain! We will be there with our hearts in our hands!"

Mushroom is performed in both English and Spanish-the first-ever bilingual production at People's Light-with dialogue modeled on the way communities in Chester County, PA naturally move between languages. Every performance includes English supertitles for the parts of the play in Spanish, and Spanish supertitles for the parts of the play in English. Audiences are able to read these supertitles from anywhere in the theatre as translations are displayed above the audience seating on all sides of a thrust stage.

"Mushroom is unlike anything ever produced at People's Light," says Producing Artistic Director Zak Berkman. "Bilingual, inclusive of a fascinating intersection of people and stories, incorporating a collage of aesthetics that possess the energies and perspectives of multiple cultures-we hope this production makes Chester County feel a bit smaller, and more whole."

"Our mission is to artistically, economically, and socially advance our local Latinx communities," adds Associate Producer Nikko Kimzin. "From the start, Eisa and the creative team have approached this project in the spirit of curiosity, deep listening, and collaboration. We believe Mushroom will be a catalyst for a deeper discussion around immigrant experiences in this region."

For director David Mendizábal, one of the first lines of the play has been a north star throughout the development and rehearsal process: "'Listen, not just with your ears but with your whole body.'" Mendizábal continues, "Having just spent two years when we couldn't gather in person, the opportunity to simply sit with each other and listen to the stories of our friends, families, and neighbors feels more important than ever."

The cast of Mushroom features many newcomers, along with returning artists. Making their People's Light debuts are Ahsan Ali as Natarajan, Janice Amaya as Third Person Omniscient, Laura Crotte as Lety, Maribel Martinez as Rain, Michael G. Martinez as Ignacio, and Kenia Munguia as Edit. Returning cast members include Todd Lawson (Bayard Rustin Inside Ashland, Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical) as Tyler and Angel Sigala (People's Light teaching artist, member of the 2021 People's Playback Ensemble) as Epifanio.

David Mendizábal (digital series America 2am) directs their first live production at People's Light. Nikko Kimzin serves as Associate Producer. Efren Delgadillo Jr. designs the set, Rodrigo Muñoz designs costumes, and Cha See designs lights. David R. Molina serves as Composer and Sound Designer; Yee Eun Nam is the Projection Designer; Teniece Divya Johnson is Intimacy Coordinator. Abigail Vega joins the team as Accessibility Designer, Georgina Escobar serves as Translator, Victor Rodriguez as Script Supervisor, and Gaston Mazieres stage manages.

Eisa Davis (she/her) Playwright

Eisa Davis is a writer, composer, and performer. A recipient of a Creative Capital Award, an Herb Alpert Awardee in Theatre, and an Obie winner for Sustained Excellence in Performance, Eisa was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for her play Bulrusher, and wrote and starred in the stage memoir Angela's Mixtape. Other plays include Paper Armor, Umkovu, Six Minutes, The History Of Light (Barrymore nomination), Warriors Don't Cry, Ramp (Ruby Prize), and ||: Girls :||: Chance :||: Music :||:. A multivolume series of her plays is soon to be published by 53rd State Press. Eisa led the 2021 citywide celebration of Kathleen Collins' work AFROFEMONONOMY // WORK THE ROOTS, has recorded two albums of her original music, Something Elseand Tinctures, and has enjoyed a multi-decade career as a performer on stage and screen. Current projects include her music-theatre piece The Essentialisn't, and the songs for a musical version of Devil In A Blue Dress. An alumna of New Dramatists, Eisa has received awards and fellowships from the Hermitage Artist Retreat, the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, the Helen Merrill Foundation, the Van Lier and Mellon Foundations, and Cave Canem. Eisa was born in Berkeley, CA and lives in Brooklyn, NY.

David Mendizábal (they/he) Director

People's Light: America 2am. David Mendizábal is a director, designer, one of the Producing Artistic Leaders of the OBIE Award-winning The Movement Theatre Company, and Associate Artistic Director of The Sol Project. Theatre Includes: Notes on Killing Seven Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Board Members (Soho Rep/Sol Project), This Bitter Earth (TheatreWorks Hartford), Don't Eat the Mangos (Magic Theatre/Sundance), On The Grounds of Belonging (Long Wharf), the bandaged place (NYSAF), Then They Forgot About The Rest (INTAR), And She Would Stand Like This (w/ choreographer Kia LaBeija) and Look Upon Our Lowliness (The Movement), and Tell Hector I Miss Him (Atlantic). David is a 2021 Princess Grace Award Honoraria Recipient in Theater. Alumnus of Ars Nova Vision Residency and Maker's Lab, Drama League Directors Project, Labyrinth Intensive Ensemble, artEquity, NALAC, and LCT Directors Lab. David was a participant in the TCG Leadership U: One-on-One program, where they were the Artistic Associate at Atlantic Theater Company. Film/Television Includes: They were part of the inaugural Soho Rep Project Number One Residency, where they created and directed the short film, eat me!. Training: BFA - NYU/Tisch. Website: www.davidmendizabal.com

Ahsan Ali (he/him) Natarajan

People's Light debut. Ahsan Ali is a writer, actor, and filmmaker who grew up in Pakistan, and then immigrated to NYC where he currently resides. Theatre Includes: Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo (2014, Hilton Worldwide Award for Distinguished Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role). Film/Television Includes: Ahsan is the co-founder of the indie production company, Zeal Films. Awards: Best Short Film, Best Actor, & Best Director in the Golden Short Film Festival for his film Fahim (2020); Best Performance for his film Coffeein the Astoria Film Festival (2021); Best Actor in the New Wave Short Film Festival for his film Fahim (2020). Television credits include The Blacklist (NBC) and Nora From Queens (Comedy Central). Training: BFA, CUNY Brooklyn College.

Janice Amaya (they/them) Third Person Omniscient

People's Light debut. Theatre Includes: SHHHH (Atlantic Theater Company), Cartography (John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts), Sally Forth (Lincoln Center), 02020 (Performance Space New York), Tell Them I'm Still Young (American Theater Group), Bloodworks (Ensemble Studio Theatre), Brief Chronicle: Books 6-8(Access Theater). Film/Television Includes: Patriot's Day (Lionsgate, Dir. Peter Berg). Janice is a proud member of Pipeline Theatre Company. Training: They received their MFA in Acting from the Moscow Art Theater and the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University. IG: @janiceisolina

Laura Crotte (she/her) Lety

People's Light debut. Theatre Includes: Quixote Nuevo (Denver Center for the Performing Arts); Chicago credits include La Ruta (Steppenwolf Theatre), Pedro Páramo, The Sins of Sor Juana, Mariela in the Desert, Electricidad, Yasmina's Necklace, Esperanza Rising, and her own direction and adaptation of Blood Wedding(Goodman Theatre); Blind Mouth Singing, Another Part of the House (Teatrovista), Into the Beautiful North(16th Street Theater). Midwest credits include On the Wings of a Mariposa (First Stage). She has been seen internationally in over 15 productions in Mexico, Cuba, Canada, Peru and Argentina. Film/Television Includes: Startled Faction, Maydays, Out of Love, Alquimia, La Cita de Bardini. Website: www.lauracrotte.org

Todd Lawson (he/him) Tyler

People's Light: Bayard Rustin Inside Ashland, Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical. Theatre Includes: Broadway: Summer and Smoke. Off-Broadway: Gravedigger's Lullaby, Edwin, Abundance, One Arm, Levittown. Regional: This Random World, Luna Gale (Actors Theatre of Louisville), Dusk Rings a Bell (Merrimack Rep), Stones in His Pockets (Baltimore Center Stage), Torch Song Trilogy (Studio Theatre), Outside Mullingar (Saint Michael's Playhouse), Philadelphia Story (Pioneer Theatre Co.), It's a Wonderful Life (Playmakers Rep), Stone My Heart, You Can't Take it With You (Cincinnati Playhouse), Secret Order, The Shape of Things (St. Louis Rep), Mary's Wedding (Portland Stage), Three Days of Rain, King Lear (Vermont Stage), The Vertical Hour, Red-Blooded All-American Man (The Human Race Theatre Co.) Film/Television Includes: Blue Bloods, When They See Us, Elementary, and Orange is the New Black.

Maribel Martinez (she/ella) Rain

People's Light debut. Theatre Includes: Will You Come With Me? (PlayCo); Julius Cesar (New York Shakespeare in the Park); ABCD (Barrington Stage); Vanity Fair (Shakespeare Theatre Company, American Conservatory Theater); Christmas at Pemberley (Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park); Henry V P 1 (Folger); Black Joy Project (JAG). Film/Television Includes: Evil, New Amsterdam, and The Watcher. She is in community with the Latinx Playwrights Circle and with Dominican Artists Collective as a part of the Artistic Producing Team. With much love and gratitude to all of the people who have built this country. Website: www.maribel-martinez.com

Michael G. Martinez (he/him) Ignacio

People's Light debut. Michael is currently based out of Long Beach, California. Film/Television Includes: Good Girls, Snowfall, Mayans M.C., and others. Before acting, Michael served in the United States Coast Guard. Theatre is Michael's first love and he hopes you send a heart and a like his way on IG: @mgeemartinez

Kenia Munguia (she/her/ella) Edit

People's Light debut. Kenia Munguia is a Honduran Nicaraguan actress born and raised in Los Angeles. Upon moving to New York City, she dedicated her focus to immersing herself in the vibrant Latinx scene composed of passionate creatives. Theatre Includes: Dive (Directed and written by Mark Anthony Smith), Blackhole Sun (Directed and written by Jonathan M. Smith), and The After Sunday Runaways (Directed and written by M.A. Jakes). IG: @kenia_munguia

Angel Sigala (he/him/él) Epifanio

People's Light: Teaching Artist in Residence, People's Playback Ensemble (Summer 2021). Theatre includes: Bonnie & Clyde (Clyde Barrow, 11th Hour Theatre Company), A Chorus Line (Paul San Marco, Ocean City Theatre Company and Alan DeLuca, Bucks County CPA), Extreme Home Makeover (World Premiere, Theatre Exile), How To Use A Knife (Rolling World Premiere, InterAct Theatre Company), Evita, Lend Me A Tenor(Resident Theatre Company), Matilda, Elf: The Musical (Media Theatre), 25th Annual... Spelling Bee (Chip Tolentino, 11th Hour Theatre Company). IG: @_angelsigala, TikTok: @angeljsigal

Standard tickets are $47, including fees.

Mushroom is recommended for ages 16+ for sexual themes and language.

