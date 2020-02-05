Walnut Street Theatre is Offering Free Cookies and Buy One, Get One Free Tickets to A WOMAN OF NO IMPORTANCE

You don't need to be an English aristocrat to treat your sweetheart on Valentine's Day. Walnut Street Theatre is celebrating both Valentine's and Galentine's Day with a buy one, get one free ticket deal to Oscar Wilde's incomparable comedy, A Woman of No Importance on February 13 and 14. Plus, on each night, the first 50 guests who arrive will receive a free cookie with their ticket courtesy of Famous 4th Street Cookies.

Oscar Wilde's brilliance is in full force in our current production of A Woman of No Importance, as he takes on the 'Englishness of the English,' and extolls the independent American spirit - and the independence of women - in this smart comedy. Cultures clash, long-held secrets are exposed, and A Woman of No Importance has the final word, as the master of biting wit satirizes the roles we play.

When:

Thursday, February 13 and Friday, February 14, at 8:00 p.m.

Where:

Walnut Street Theatre, 825 Walnut Street, Philadelphia 19107

How:

There is no code needed to receive the savings! Discount tickets for A Woman of No Importance can be purchased online at walnutstreettheatre.org, over phone at 215-574-3550, or by visiting the box office. The first 50 guests to arrive on each night will receive their complimentary cookies prior to the performance.

