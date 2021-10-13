Walnut Street Theatre Announces Discounted Tickets Supported By PNC Arts Alive! Grant

Walnut Street Theatre has been awarded a generous PNC Arts Alive grant which will fund the "Back to the Show!" program. The grant enables Walnut Street Theatre to provide a limited number of $10 tickets for mainstage performances this season to increase access to live theatre for community members, with special outreach efforts to those who have been most affected by the pandemic.

The "Back to the Show!" $10 tickets will be made available for every mainstage performance, going on sale beginning one month before the start of each production. As such, these discounted tickets have been released for the opening show of Walnut Street Theatre's 213th Season, BEEHIVE - THE '60s MUSICAL, which runs until October 31. There is a limit of two tickets per production per household to ensure that a wide array of audiences can take advantage of the discount. Tickets can be purchased online, by phone, or at the box office.

"We are excited and grateful to be partnering with PNC Arts Alive this season to extend our reach to more audiences than ever," Walnut Street Theatre President and Producing Artistic Director Bernard Havard remarked. "After a challenging year for many, the 'Back to the Show' program will help us ensure that more members of our community can access and enjoy the artistry and thrills that only live theatre can provide."

PNC Arts Alive, an initiative of the PNC Foundation, challenges arts organizations to expand audience participation and engagement. This is a prestigious grant award; only about 40 organizations in the Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey region are selected for support annually in recognition of their bold thinking around increasing arts access and engagement, Walnut Street Theatre among them.

"We've long recognized just how vital the arts and cultural sector is to our community. The PNC team is once again excited to support the arts and cultural organizations in the Delaware Valley," said Joe Meterchick, PNC regional president for Philadelphia, Delaware and Southern New Jersey. "The arts and culture strengthen the local economy and have the power to bring people together. Taking the time to support-and be a part of art-has never been more important for our region."

The Walnut has opened its 213th season with BEEHIVE - THE '60s MUSICAL, a celebration of that era's powerful female voices whose music stands the test of time - including Diana Ross, Janis Joplin, Carole King, Aretha Franklin, and Tina Turner. Running now through October 31, the show is a song-filled journey told from the perspective of six women coming of age during the '60's, beginning with their first Beehive Dance through a decade of change.