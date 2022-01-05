Walnut Street Theatre Announces Changes to Mainstage Season Schedule

Walnut Street Theatre will postpone its upcoming production of Noël Coward's BLITHE SPIRIT. Initially scheduled to take place from January 11 through February 13, the play will now run from May 31 through July 3, 2022. The decision comes after a rise of COVID-19 in the Philadelphia community and out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of the Walnut's guests, artists, and staff.

Current BLITHE SPIRIT ticketholders have their same seats in a corresponding date in the new run. Walnut Street Theatre is now contacting those affected by the change. Tickets for these new performance dates will be available for sale soon via phone at 215-574-3550 or the Walnut's website at walnutstreettheatre.org.

The Walnut will continue its 213th Mainstage Season with Sherlock Holmes - The Adventure of the Speckled Band, which will begin previews on February 22, 2022. The Walnut's production of On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan will now close on May 22 to allow for the adjustment to the performance schedule.

With these changes in place, the remainder of Walnut Street Theatre's 2021-2022 Mainstage Season is as follows:

Sherlock Holmes - The Adventure of the Speckled Band: February 22 - March 27, 2022

On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan: April 12 - May 22, 2022

Noël Coward's Blithe Spirit: May 31 - July 3, 2022

THE SEASON

Comedic mystery reigns as the Walnut's season continues with THE ADVENTURE OF THE SPECKLED BAND, a world premiere adaptation of a play based on the classic Sherlock Holmes tale. After her twin sister's unusual death at the family's run-down country manor, the young woman is terrified she will be next. To avoid a similar fate - and mystified by her sister's final words, "It was...the speckled band" - she enlists the world's greatest detective, Sherlock Holmes, and Dr. Watson. Six talented actors, playing over 30 quirky characters, take you deep into a world of quick-change disguises and murderous mayhem to unravel The Adventure of The Speckled Band.

(February 22, 2022 - March 27, 2022)

Next, experience the exhilarating Broadway musical that will keep audiences on their feet from start to finish with ON YOUR FEET!, the inspiring true story about heart, heritage, and two people in love who believed in their talent, music-and each other-to become an international sensation: Gloria and Emilio Estefan. Now their story heats up the Walnut stage in an exhilarating theatrical experience that celebrates some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "Get On Your Feet,"- and one of the most inspiring stories in music history.

(April 12 - May 22, 2022)

Finally, audiences will take an uproarious journey into the supernatural with NOËL COWARD'S BLITHE SPIRIT. To gather background for his new book, novelist Charles Condomine and his second wife, Ruth, invite the extremely eccentric medium, Madame Arcati, to perform a séance. But Charles' spiritual skepticism vanishes when the ghost of his deceased i??rst wife, Elvira, accidentally materializes-but only to him. Elvira's still in love and wants Charles back, and is not about to let a little thing like death stand in her way! From the delightfully wicked mind of Noël Coward comes Blithe Spirit, where love and marriage devolve into laughter and mayhem - and 'Till Death Do Us Part' no longer applies.

(May 31 - July 3, 2022)

COVID-19 SAFETY POLICY

Walnut Street Theatre is continuing to work with guidelines from the CDC, Pennsylvania Department of Health, and Philadelphia Department of Health to develop the most comprehensive plan to keep patrons, artists, and employees safe.

Guests ages 5 and up will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine to attend a show and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre with their valid ticket. Children under 5 and guests who need reasonable accommodations due to a medical condition or closely held religious belief that prevents vaccination must provide proof of either a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance or a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance. In addition to proof of vaccination, all guests 18 or older must present valid government-issued photo ID. Guests under 18 may also use a school ID. Guests under 12 must be accompanied by an adult who meets these requirements. For more information, visit WalnutStreetTheatre.org/visit/safety.php.

Everyone in the theatre must wear acceptable face coverings at all times, including during the show, except while eating or drinking when seated in Barrymore's Cafe, located in the lower lobby. All face coverings must cover the nose and mouth and comply with the CDC guidelines for acceptable face coverings.

Barrymore's Cafe is the only area in the theatre where guests can consume food and drink, and guests must be fully vaccinated to do so. Proof of vaccination will be required to be shown again upon entering the cafe.