WITHOUT GOD AS MY LOVER by Megan Medley to be Presented At Philadelphia Fringe Festival

WITHOUT GOD AS MY LOVER, a new play by Megan Medley, will have you questioning everything you believe about religion during its run at Philadelphia Fringe Festival September 19th through 22nd at Yellow Bicycle Theater (1435 Arch St. Fl. 2 on 15th St. Philadelphia, PA 19102. Entrance on 15th St under the black awning marked Yellow Bicycle Theater) at 7PM with two matinee performances at 2PM on the 21st and 22nd. Produced by Taproot Creatives, the play comes to Philadelphia after a triumphant run in May at Theater for the New City in New York.

"We are thrilled to bring Without God as My Lover to the Philadelphia Fringe Festival. A Fringe festival is the perfect place to celebrate those of us on the 'fringes' of society - particularly the LGBTQ community, ostracized by the Catholic Church. This play intelligently and passionately explores the complicated relationship some of us can have with the religion we were raised with - and with a quarter of the population lapsed or practicing Catholics Philadelphians can certainly relate to that - but moreover, it's a story of passionate love and deep commitment, a true human story anyone can enjoy." - Sara Fellini, producer.

Disowned by her father for disobeying church doctrine, Teresa-a former Catholic turned atheist, digs for the truth of her estranged father's last days by playing a flirty game of cat and mouse with the priest who took her father's final confession. Father Daniel's unconventional approach to church ideology restores Teresa's strength just as her irreverence for church doctrine shakes his foundation. An improbable, seductive, and altogether forbidden romance blossoms as the two heal each other's wounds and challenge each other's conceptions of faith, love, and forgiveness.

The New York cast is reprising their roles with Em Whitworth* as Teresa and Mike Spara as Father Daniel.

(*Appearing Courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States, appearing under a Special Appearance Contract.)

WITHOUT GOD AS MY LOVER runs September 19th through September 22nd at Yellow Bicycle Theater, 1435 Arch Street FL. 2 (on 15th Street), Philadelphia, PA 19102. Tickets to WITHOUT GOD AS MY LOVER are currently on sale by visiting fringearts.com. General admission is $25; student/artist tickets are $20. More information on Without God as My Lover can be found at https://linktr.ee/taproot_official, and via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61555474656809. Instagram @taproot_official.

Taproot Creatives is an ensemble collective that creates new work, uplifts the stories of women and other marginalized genders, and emphasizes non-hierarchical collaboration. We are a group of female-identifying actors, writers, directors, and producers committed to making art accessible to all and creating work that sparks thought, conversation, and action.

