WINNIE-THE-POOH & FRIENDS To Be Presented As Part of Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival

WINNIE-THE-POOH & FRIENDS will be presented as part of Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival. Based on the classic stories from A.A. Milne, written by Jason King Jones, and directed by Jenna Place. Running July 5 to August 3 at Schubert Theatre.

Step into the enchanting world of the Hundred Acre Wood in this heartwarming story inspired by A.A. Milne's timeless tales. Join Christopher Robin and his beloved pals Pooh, Tigger, Eeyore, Piglet and others as they set out on a whimsical journey filled with joy, camaraderie, and, of course, honey!

Whether you're a youngster or young at heart, Winnie-the-Pooh & Friends will leave you with a newfound appreciation for the wonder of imagination and the bonds of friendship.