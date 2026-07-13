Bees Deluxe to Return to Jamey's House of Music

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Boston-based British/American blues powerhouse Bees Deluxe will return to Lansdowne with their live show, landing on Saturday, August 1st at at Jamey's House of Music. Fresh off winning the New Hampshire State Blues Challenge, the band is now gearing up to represent the region at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis for the second consecutive year.

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Bees Deluxe is fronted by British guitarist Conrad Warre, who draws comparisons to Eric Clapton and Mark Knopfler, with Carol Band on keyboards, harmonica and vocals, Rich Shields on five-string bass, Dylan DiChiara drums and percussion Bees Deluxe pushes the blues to the fringes where it mixes with jazz, funk and psychedelia.

Jamey's House of Music is a special stop for the band. 'Playing at Jamey's is magical for us' says guitarist Warre. 'The sound is incredible, the staff treat us like family, and the audience is always wonderfully appreciative. We try to stop here whenever we are on the road.'

An intimate, world-class listening room with 75 seats Jamey's House of Music is owned and run by bassist and renowned sound engineer James Reilly, whose résumé includes working with legends such as Aerosmith, Frank Zappa, The Beach Boys, and The Who. Every seat offers a perfect sightline-and pristine sound.

Bees Deluxe is a four-piece electric band touring relentlessly from Maine to Miami and as far west as the Cleveland House of Blues. Regulars at premier venues including Daryl's House Club, The Lizzie Rose Music Room, The Bull Run, Black Eyed Sally's, and Boston City Winery, the band seamlessly blends classic blues (Etta James, Bobby 'Blue' Bland, Otis Rush) with modern icons like Robert Cray, Jimi Hendrix, and ZZ Top-plus striking originals of their own.

They've shared stages with Ronnie Earl, Mike Zito, Joanna Connor, and Joanne Shaw Taylor, and their album Hallucinate earned the praise: 'This is what Steely Dan would sound like if they played the blues.' With a mission to modernize the genre, Bees Deluxe delivers blues that are soulful, sophisticated, and unmistakably now.

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