Voter Registration Drive and New Political Exhibit Announced At Kensington's InLiquid Gallery

One PA is joining InLiquid Gallery for one final push to get Philadelphians registered to vote! Unregistered voters are expected to show up on Saturday, October 19th from noon to 6 p.m. to register to vote, enjoy light refreshments, and gain a first look at InLiquid's newest exhibition The Voice of The People.

This timely exhibition highlights work by a dozen InLiquid member artists who have created pieces about the current political landscape in our country. All participating artists have unique voices and perspectives on how the political climate affects them, their lives, and their loved ones. InLiquid is partnering with One PA, an organization that has been mobilizing Pennsylvanians and getting their voices heard since 2011, to host this voter registration event in conjunction with the political exhibition.

Participating artists:

Carol Taylor-Kearney

Carole Loeffler

Deanna Mclaughlin

Dolores Poacelli

E. Sherman Hayman

Florence Weisz

Gary Grissom

Geoffrey Stein

Kathleen Greco

Pete Sparber

Rhonda Babb

Sandra Benhaim

The Voice of The People installation is on view from October 18 to December 7, 2024. Link to voter registration event: https://bit.ly/VoterRegistrationRSVP

About One PA

One PA is a grassroots organization dedicated to improving the lives of working families and strengthening the community to bring about economic and social justice in Pennsylvania.

About InLiquid

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, InLiquid is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 1999 and committed to connecting artists and audiences in the Philadelphia region. InLiquid fosters the artistic practices of hundreds of visual artists each year. InLiquid makes the work of our region's artists accessible to all, providing free contemporary art programming in their gallery space in the Crane Arts building in South Kensington, satellite spaces throughout greater Philadelphia, and on InLiquid.org. Increasingly, InLiquid connects communities by creating opportunities to use art as a catalyst for civic engagement and calls to social change. Learn more at https://www.inliquid.org.

