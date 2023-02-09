Video: 1776 National Tour Cast Sings 'Fly Eagles Fly'!

The cast of the Broadway musical 1776, opening in Philadelphia next Tuesday, February 14, gets into the Eagles Super Bowl spirit with their rendition of the Eagles fight song 'Fly Eagles Fly'!

Watch below!

In addition, fans can purchase tickets to 1776 all this week for $17.76 if they show up wearing Eagles gear (in-person only) at the Forrest Theatre box office, 1114 Walnut St., Phila.

About 1776

The Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Shubert Organization are presenting the Philadelphia premiere of the limited Broadway revival tour of 1776, playing at the Forrest Theatre February 14 - 26, 2023.

What will it take to get two dozen powerfully passionate, exceedingly complicated, and all-too-human individuals to settle their differences, while they hold the very future of a nation in their hands? A glorious multiracial cast of female, transgender, and nonbinary actors portrays the fiery founders of this country, putting history in the hands of the humans who were left out the first time around. This Tony Award-winning Best Musical is tuneful, witty, and constantly surprising, especially in this "bold and exuberant" (Variety) new production from directors Jeffrey L. Page (Philadelphia Theatre Company; Broadway's Violet) and Diane Paulus (Waitress). You may never think about our country - who we are and why - the same way again.