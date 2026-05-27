VARIETY PACK Vol. 3 to Bring Alt-Comedy Festival to Philadelphia This Summer
The comedy festival will feature experimental performances, sketch comedy, clown shows, and live events curated by Chaz T. Martin and R. Eric Thomas.
Variety Pack Vol. 3 will return to Philadelphia from July 9–13, 2026 at the Louis Bluver Theatre at The Drake.
Created by Philadelphia writer, producer, and performer Chaz T. Martin alongside author and television writer R. Eric Thomas, the festival showcases comedy and performance work that blends stand-up, sketch comedy, improv, theater, multimedia, and performance art.
The five-day event will feature 15 performances and projects ranging from solo clown shows and interactive comedy to experimental theater and live audience participation events.
“One of the things the first two Variety Packs proved is that there's a huge Philly audience that's hungry for a wide range of comedic shows,” Thomas said in a statement. “It also proved that this town is overflowing with hilarious weirdos, freaks, and (actual) clowns who love attention.”
Featured productions include Let’s Fight, a live competition hosted by Martin and Thomas; Girl Mic Presents: I <3 Philadelphia, a sketch comedy tribute to Philadelphia culture; Submission, an interactive theatrical comedy about reality television; Networking: The Show, a networking event presented as live comedy; and poly poly oxen free, the live polyamory dating show previously featured in The New York Times and The Gothamist.
Additional productions include The Faggotto Bros. Present…SEANCE!, VILE, Am I The A$$hole / Episode 3, and A Stoner Christmas Carol.
The festival will also include workshops, family programming, comedy showcases, and audience participation events.
Ticket Information
All festival performances are priced at $15, with children’s tickets to Kidprov! available for $5. The festival has also introduced the “Ten Dollar Club,” a $60 annual membership offering discounted admission to future Variety Pack productions.
Performances will take place at the Louis Bluver Theatre inside The Drake, located at 302 South Hicks Street in Philadelphia.
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