Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center To Welcome Neil Diamond Tribute Band Cherry Cherry!

The Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center (226 N. High St., West Chester, PA) has announced that it will be celebrating a month of first-class, music entertainment, starting with critically-acclaimed Neil Diamond tribute band Cherry Cherry on Friday, November 5 at 8 PM.

Featuring veteran lead singer Steve Kelly, who has been performing since the age of 13 and has over 30 years' experience sharing the stage with such greats as Pat Benatar, Peter Frampton, Joan Jett, 38 Special, Rick Derringer, Foghat, and more, Cherry Cherry has been hailed as the premier Neil Diamond tribute act thanks to their authenticity and dedication to the sound of one of the best-selling artists of all time.

Unlike other tribute acts, Cherry Cherry does not attempt to impersonate Neil Diamond. Instead, they choose to honor his songs and stage performances by personalizing each and every show for the audience. Playing such iconic hits as "Sweet Caroline," which was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant," as well as others from his 10 #1 singles including "America," "Yesterday's Songs," and "Heartlight," the group has perfected the art of recreation in its highest regard.

"Cherry Cherry, featuring Steve Kelly, is unlike any other Neil Diamond tribute show out there. It exemplifies talent and professionalism with the perfect combination of Neil's exquisite sound and the band's pure love of the music," said April Evans, executive director of Uptown! "Audiences are in for a treat."

Cherry Cherry's show is just one of many exciting upcoming performances and events at the Uptown! Performing Arts Center in November. Others include emerging local Philadelphia band The Flying Komorowski Brothers (Nov.13); More Than Just Standards, featuring Jazz & Blues Vocalists Sara Michaels and Sharon Sables, (Nov. 18); Max Weinberg's Jukebox, longtime Bruce Springsteen E. Street Band Drummer & Bandleader for both Late Night with Conan O'Brien and The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien (Nov. 20); the Linda Ronstadt Experience (Nov. 21) and more.

Tickets for Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center: Cherry Cherrycan be purchased here: https://secure.uptownwestchester.org/83

Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is located at 226 N. High St., West Chester, PA. For more information visit https://uptownwestchester.org.