University Of The Arts Presents PROMENADE!

The University of the Arts will present Promenade, book and lyrics by María Irene Fornés, music by Rev. Al Carmines, directed by Amy Dugas Brown, as part of the Ira Brind School of Theater Arts Spring 2021 remote season. The project will be available for viewing February 5 through February 14, 2021.

In this musical comedy, two philosophers leave the shelter of jail to take a walk through the landscape of American Capitalism. They promenade through wild parties, city streets, political theaters and picnic in a militarized war zone. Will they find the appearance of sin or hold on to their compassion? Fall through the looking glass with them and enjoy the view.

Created and recorded completely remotely with artists located in the Philadelphia area and beyond, this ambitious project is helmed by UArts faculty member Amy Dugas Brown, with music direction by Dan Espie, sound design and engineering by Larry Fowler and Steven Gross, and production design by Natalie Robin and Julie Padovan, and video editing led by Liz Waldie. Promenade is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. (www.concordtheatricals.com).

For tickets or more information, visit www.uartspromenade.com.